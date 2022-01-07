ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Figure skating: Women’s singles team announced for 2022 Winter Olympics

By Dan Levinsohn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe women's singles roster for figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics was announced during the men's short competition at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu made the cut. "Honestly, I'm just so...

Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Guardian

Nathan Chen makes statement with record short program at US nationals

Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins – there were two massive quads in it, too – Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.
SPORTS
Fox News

Snowboard star Shaun White's Olympic status still uncertain

Shaun White arrived at Mammoth Mountain hoping to lock in a spot on his fifth Olympic team. The snowboarding superstar left it with his ankle hurting and work still left to do. White put together a solid run during qualifying at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday night but aggravated...
SPORTS
AFP

Chen wins short program at US figure skating championhips

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won the men's short program on Saturday at the US Figure Skating Championships. - Covid-hit Liu to Beijing - The selection committee announced the three US women who will skate at Beijing, picking Covid-hit two-time US champion Alysa Liu to join 2022 US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in China.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Shaun White Drops out of Olympic Qualifier, Lingering COVID-19 Symptoms Reportedly to Blame

Skateboarding champion Shaun White has dropped out of an important Olympic qualifier this week reportedly due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath. The AP reports that White chose not to compete in the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, and White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Instead, an insider who chose to remain anonymous cited the COVID-19 issues as the reason he didn't hit the slopes. However, the 35-year-old still Intends to compete in Beijing next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

