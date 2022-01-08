25 Businesses That Should Come To Evansville In 2022

A post on Facebook is going viral saying that Coca-Cola is giving away free cash, but that simply isn't true. In case you were unaware, in the world of social media, if you see a post that seems too good to be true...it usually is. Not to point fingers or anything, but there are some pretty gullible people out there that fall for every post they see. Case in point: a few months ago there was a post that went viral which is offering free meal vouchers for Texas Roadhouse. So many people liked, commented, and shared it believing that it was legit. However if they had only taken a little bit of time to look at the page that posted it, they would have known what the rest of us already knew...it was a scam.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO