Watch “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Visuals On & Off The Air! (01/19/21) | RSMS

Good Morning Britain will be out of commission for a few days. There will be no episodes between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. The show will not return until Jan. 4, the day after a U.K. Bank Holiday. The decision to cancel next week's episodes is due to "the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break," a spokesman told Deadline. The news comes as the U.K. continues to experience a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads through the country (and the world). It also comes after anchor Sean Fletcher revealed that he tested positive on Dec. 19 and was forced to miss BBC One's Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.

