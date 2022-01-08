ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Visuals On & Off The Air! (01/19/21) | RSMS

 1 day ago

Some highlights from my #ComedyKaraokeNight at the Stardome,...

Shady, Messy & Funny Moments (Week Ending 01/29/21)

Another week of shady, messy and funny moments from me and the team, and Toine The Don runs down some highlights on Toine360!! Thanks for listening to the show and for watching our content on social media!!!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Rickey Smiley
Yolanda Grace Blazia Sings Vanity 6’s “Nasty Girl” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Yolanda Grace Blazia is one of my Facebook Supporters, and she came out to the Stardome last week to sing “Nasty Girl” by Vanity 6!! Here’s the link to her song on Spotify: http://spoti.fi/2MKbnOS. Go ahead and get your tickets to watch #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped here: http://bit.ly/2HJfYOK.
Amber Sings Sunshine Anderson’s “Heard It All Before” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

It’s always good when someone performs a song we don’t hear during #ComedyKaraokeNight at the Stardome!! Shout out to Amber for singing “Heard It All Before” by Sunshine Anderson, and get your tickets to watch more Karaoke on Looped here: http://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com.
AJ Sings Jeffrey Osborne’s “On The Wings Of Love” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

“On The Wings Of Love” by Jeffrey Osborne is one of my favorite songs, and AJ sang it this week at the Stardome!! #ComedyKaraokeNight. Get tickets to watch future shows on Looped: http://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Da Brat Gives Clap Back Of The Week While Talking About The Clark Sisters! | RSMS

We were talking about @The Legendary Clark Sistersafter we played “You Brought The Sunshine,” and when @Gary With Da Tea tried it with @DABRATTV, she clapped back HARD!! 😂😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
Morning Show Going off the Air Later This Week Due to COVID-19 Woes

Good Morning Britain will be out of commission for a few days. There will be no episodes between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. The show will not return until Jan. 4, the day after a U.K. Bank Holiday. The decision to cancel next week's episodes is due to "the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break," a spokesman told Deadline. The news comes as the U.K. continues to experience a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads through the country (and the world). It also comes after anchor Sean Fletcher revealed that he tested positive on Dec. 19 and was forced to miss BBC One's Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.
