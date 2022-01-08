ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Market In Stocks/Bonds, Bull Market In Metals/Energy | Michael Pento

On Thursday I presented you Part 1 of our my interview with Michael Pento. In it, he explained why he predicts a market correction of 30% (or more) to arrive in Q2 of this...

Bond Selloff Rattles Markets

A year-opening bond rout has pushed longer-term interest rates to new pandemic-era highs, sending shock waves across financial markets. U.S. traders had barely switched on their computers last Monday for the first trading session of the year when bond prices started tumbling. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which rises when bond prices fall, jumped in just one day from its year-end close of 1.496% to 1.628%. By Friday, it had settled at 1.769%, smashing through its 2021 closing high of 1.749% to reach its highest level since January 2020, before officials reported the first Covid-19 case in the U.S.
Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund. has slumped 45% since February. She said ARK funds make up more than half of her individual retirement account, and a “significant” part of her net worth. “I do want you to know that, of course, we’ve been through a very difficult time since the significant rotation from growth into value started nearly a year ago in mid-February, and I want you to know that we’re in there with you,” she said.
Will 2022 be the Year of the Bitcoin Bear Market?

The cryptocurrency market received moderate support from retail buyers over the weekend. Over the past 24 hours, the capitalisation of all coins rose 0.22%, according to CoinMarketCap, approaching $1.97 trillion. The top altcoins lost 11-19% over 7 days but found buyers over the weekend. The $2 trillion mark in total crypto valuation turned into local resistance last week, from where pressure has intensified. However, a strong buy-the-deep mood has kept the market from forming a downward spiral.
Top strategist David Rosenberg warns of a massive market bubble that could pop this year — and makes a contrarian call to buy Treasury bonds

David Rosenberg warned of sprawling asset bubbles and predicted a painful correction. The Rosenberg Research boss suggested tighter monetary and fiscal policies could fuel deflation. Rosenberg said US households have overinvested in stocks, and suggested buying Treasury bonds. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening...
Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
