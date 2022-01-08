Justin Thomas Shoots Course Record 61 at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth walk off the 18th green after the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua GC on Jan 8, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

Justin Thomas shot a bogey-free 61 on Saturday at Kapalua to set a new course record at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rocket up the leaderboard, from T30 to T5.

The Alabama product got off to a par-par start before reeling off three straight gains, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. He played his next six holes to just 1 under (par-par-par-birdie-par-par), but then lit up the Plantation Course’s homeward set, playing his final seven holes to 7 under, en route to an all-time low score of 12-under 61.

“I played well,” said Thomas. “Just it was all really solid and kind of in front of me, didn’t do anything crazy, didn’t, just took advantage of all the – I felt like – easy opportunities and chances that I had. And hit a lot of really good drives, quality iron shots and wedges in there too.

“Again, if there’s such a thing as an easy 12-under, I definitely felt like it was.”

Thomas currently sits T5 on 17 under, six shots off the pace of leader Cameron Smith.

Thomas’ Record-Setting Numbers

Driving: 307.5

Fairways: 73.33% (11/15)

Greens: 100.00% (18/18)

Putts Per GIR: 1.500

Scoring: 2 Eagles, 8 Birdies, 8 Pars

Justin Thomas’ Record Scorecard

Credit: PGA Tour Media, Getty Images