Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Fleetwood Town

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is hoping Patrick Bamford will be fit to start at West Ham on Sunday after Joe Gelhardt was added to their already-lengthy injury list ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie.Bamford has managed only seven appearances for Leeds all season – the last of them at the start of December – due to ankle and hamstring injuries but he is back in training ahead of the weekend.It is unclear whether he will be ready to play from the start at the London Stadium but Bielsa has few alternatives up front after Tyler Roberts was hurt...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO