ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Fleetwood Town

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEllis Harrison marked his debut with the winning goal as Fleetwood triumphed in the crunch relegation meeting with bottom side Doncaster. The striker's arrival from Portsmouth on a permanent deal was only announced two hours...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pontus Dahlberg
Person
Ellis Harrison
Person
Charlie Seaman
Person
Tommy Rowe
Person
Alex Cairns
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds hoping Patrick Bamford will return against West Ham

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is hoping Patrick Bamford will be fit to start at West Ham on Sunday after Joe Gelhardt was added to their already-lengthy injury list ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie.Bamford has managed only seven appearances for Leeds all season – the last of them at the start of December – due to ankle and hamstring injuries but he is back in training ahead of the weekend.It is unclear whether he will be ready to play from the start at the London Stadium but Bielsa has few alternatives up front after Tyler Roberts was hurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Weymouth 0-1 Southend United

Matthew Dennis' early goal was enough for Southend to beat Weymouth. The result sees Weymouth's losing run extend to seven consecutive National League games, while the Shrimpers edge away from the relegation zone, moving up to 19th. Southend took the lead five minutes in when Dennis chased a long ball...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Rovers#Pa Media
The Independent

FA Cup holders Leicester overcome rotations and floodlight failure to thrash Watford

A floodlight failure and a raft of enforced changes could not derail Leicester as they began their defence of the FA Cup with a convincing 4-1 win over Watford Youri Tielemans and James Maddison got the Foxes off to a fine start in their third-round tie at the King Power Stadium before Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton struck after a Joao Pedro reply.The lights went out for a short period early in the second half as the Foxes led 3-1, and Pedro hit the bar soon after the restart, but the hosts finished the stronger.It was a lively encounter, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Luton Town 4-0 Harrogate Town

Watch highlights as Luton Town put four goals past Harrogate Town to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Milot Rashica strike sends Norwich into the FA Cup fourth round

Milot Rashica’s late winner secured Norwich’s place in the FA Cup fourth-round draw following a hard-fought 1-0 win at Charlton.The Kosovo international struck with Norwich’s first goal since November 30, against the run of play in the 79th minute, after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead.It was Rashica’s first goal for the club since his move to Carrow Road in the summer, and...
WORLD
The Independent

Kidderminster strike back to earn shock FA Cup comeback win over Reading

Amari Morgan-Smith was Kidderminster’s late hero as they dumped Reading out of the FA Cup with shock 2-1 comeback victory.The National League North side – the lowest ranked club left and 79 places below their Championship visitors – came from behind to stun the Royals by the narrow result.George Puscas’ first goal for nine months gave Reading the lead before Sam Austin levelled after the break and Morgan-Smith struck with eight minutes remaining to earn a third-round giantkilling.Defeat increased the pressure on Royals boss Veljko Paunovic as injuries and rotation saw Reading start with six players that were aged 21 or...
SOCCER
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five things we learned as Chelsea thrash Chesterfield in the FA Cup

Chelsea convincingly defeated Chesterfield Town 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.The Blues ran riot in the first half with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. Chesterfield did show some promise with a great save from goalkeeper Scott Loach and a close chance from a free kick.However, Chelsea showed the difference in skill between 91 league places and were always assured of a comfortable victory. Andreas Christiansen and Hakim Ziyech added goals but Akwasi Asante lit up the stadium with a famous consolation late on to leave the away fans celebrating long into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to experience another FA Cup run with Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says last season’s trip to Wembley has whetted his appetite for another FA Cup run.Saints suffered semi-final heartbreak at the hands of eventual winners Leicester in April after defeating Shrewsbury Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth en route to the national stadium.The south-coast club begin this season’s cup campaign with a third-round trip to Championship side Swansea and Hasenhuttl has ambitions of mounting another serious challenge for silverware.“We definitely want to go as strong as possible for the cup,” said the Austrian, whose team were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes last term. “It’s always a big opportunity.“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy