Heat vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Miami Heat (25-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022
Miami Heat 123, Phoenix Suns 100 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
PJ Tucker dishes out his Nike Zoom GT Cut PE in Phoenix! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7a88KBdk2V – 1:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s “memorable night” in Phoenix behind more elite three-point shooting.
It has been quite the stretch for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:36 AM
Urgency.
Monty Williams wants #Suns to get back to that to start the game after 123-100 loss to #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/sfZ5YWWdOd – 12:56 AM
“The only part that bothered me is I wanted to challenge the kick, but before I could even challenge the kick, the official, Billy (Kennedy) said there wasn’t no kick.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s foul on Tyler Herro 3 that turned into flagrant 1 after review. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZtSY1wXTUa – 12:52 AM
Well that was fun. If you want to re-live tonight’s win just a little longer, we recommend taking a look Through the Lens 📸 – 12:44 AM
Wrong night for the Suns to be a bit off: arizonasports.com/story/2961585/… – 12:38 AM
60 points between Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson off the bench
14 and 13 for Kyle Lowry
16 boards and 8 assists for Omer Yurtseven
Some wild numbers in this win – 12:38 AM
“They went and got the ball.” #Suns coach Monty Williams after 123-100 loss to #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/ms3n3wWY1C – 12:31 AM
5 takeaways from #Suns 23-point loss to #HeatCulture in return of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee from protocols azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:26 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 123-100 victory in Phoenix: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Up 27, then up 13, then solid finish.
2. It’s a 3-a-thon.
3. Yurtseven as assist man (no, really).
4. Strus starts, Robinson in reserve.
5. Long winding road comes to an end. – 12:18 AM
tied the franchise record with 2️⃣2️⃣ triples for the third time this season pic.twitter.com/BeRkEeyKX4 – 12:14 AM
Miami runs on Duncan 🍩
(but a new location just opened in Phoenix tonight) pic.twitter.com/A2xViHC63J – 12:09 AM
Tyler Herro on Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker:
“We follow their lead, and they take us to the promised land.” – 12:05 AM
Tyler Herro:
“We love playing with each other.” – 12:04 AM
“They got to do whatever they wanted.” Devin Booker about #HEATCulture in 23-point loss. pic.twitter.com/6oWX7FatZM – 12:01 AM
#KaBoom! Took down the Association’s best record holder with a team career night from 3
@CoupNBA has a few takeaways from tonight’s big win in the desert – 11:57 PM
Devin Booker described it as “script” at times for Miami’s offense against the Suns’ defense. Said they let them get too comfortable early and that the Heat are not a team you can let that happen against. – 11:57 PM
Mikal Bridges said #Heat wanted it more as that showed in 50-50 balls. #Suns – 11:57 PM
Monty Williams talked about not having the urgency to start the game.
Critical of defense giving up 3s and cuts. Lacked physicality.
Then on offense, the missed shots affected the defense.
He also said #Suns have won 30 games.
“So we know how to win.”
Comfortable.
Devin Booker said #Heat were way too comfortable in #Suns loss. – 11:53 PM
-now 12 straight wins when scoring 120+, 6-0 this season
-now 15-1 when shooting at least 40% from 3
-now 9-0 when shooting at least 50% from the field
-now 10 games over .500
#HEATWin final score – Miami 123, Phoenix 100
🔥 Herro: 33pts, 5rebs & 3asts
🔥 Robinson: 27pts, 8 3PM & 4rebs
🔥 Lowry: 14pts & 13asts
🔥 Strus: 14pts, 4 3PM & 4rebs
🔥 Tucker: 13pts, 7rebs & 3asts
🔥 Martin: 10pts & 4rebs pic.twitter.com/zIueTU8cVs – 11:44 PM
🗣 #NBAALLSTAR
#TylerHerro // #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/Jdn7R1JfDs – 11:43 PM
“It’s a work in progress.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith playing the four.
He was happy with Smith’s energy and defense overall and thought him at the five got #Suns back in the game in the second half as they switched one through five. – 11:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra says that Duncan Robinson is a starter and he has played him off the bench the last two games to manage his minutes after he spent some time in protocols. – 11:42 PM
Tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/1gVcAV3apJ – 11:32 PM
Definitely some make or miss quality to it, but that was a *huge* win for the Heat without it’s top two players. There’s a way to mix these shooters with Jimmy and Bam.
Also, Kyle Lowry has been awesome. – 11:31 PM
#TylerHerro told him this summer he gon’ fix his jumper… (wait for it 😂) #WINNING #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xPTHCkcbu2 – 11:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s hot three-point shooting continues. Takeaways and details from an impressive road win over Suns miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:27 PM
Heat tonight:
2-point shooting: 22 for 44.
3-point shooting: 22 for 44. – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Welp, that was ugly. Let’s talk Suns-Heat on the @PHNX_Suns postgame show:
https://t.co/Rd7L4w1LAC pic.twitter.com/v1ZS5sB5Dc – 11:26 PM
blockin’ out the Suns
#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/buv3atfny2 – 11:26 PM
Heat make shorthanded statement in stunning Suns 123-100. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:25 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over the Suns
Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson lead the way
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 11:23 PM
😁 – 11:23 PM
Top Rookies on Sat
Omer Yurtseven, 7 pts, 16 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl
Duane Washington Jr., 16 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Brandon Boston Jr., 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
Cade Cunningham, 12 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Keifer Sykes, 7 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl – 11:23 PM
Winderman’s view: Heat put together a 3-for-all, plus other Heat-Suns thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: MIA 123, PHX 100
Booker: 26-4-3-2, 13-13 FT
Bridges: 20 Pts, 6 Ast, 8-11 FG
Cam Johnson: 15 Pts, 5 Reb
Herro: 33 Pts, 12-20 FG – 11:22 PM
Heat win by 23 in Phoenix.
Panthers take top spot in NHL.
Canes win at Duke.
It didn’t snow here.
A fine, fine evening for South Florida. – 11:22 PM
#HeatCulture 123 #Suns 100 Final. – 11:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 123, Suns 100. Heat tied a franchise record with 22 made threes. – 11:22 PM
The list of Heat players with 16 rebounds and eight assists in a game:
LeBron James, twice (both playoffs)
Lamar Odom, 1
Jimmy Butler, 1
Omer Yurtseven, 1 – 11:21 PM
The Miami Heat are now 8-2 this season against the top 3 teams in each conference
Tonight, they beat the best team in the NBA without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, led by Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro
This team just keeps finding a way – 11:19 PM
Here is the full list of players with 16 rebounds in four consecutive games this season:
Omer Yurtseven, Miami.
End of list. – 11:18 PM
What a South Florida sports night: Heat, Canes, Panthers. Each with a statement. – 11:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Of course, the Heat ties its franchise record for made threes in a game on a near halfcourt heave from Kyle Lowry at the end of the shot clock. – 11:18 PM
30 🍔 (actually 33 now)
#NBAAllStar // #TylerHerro pic.twitter.com/QceKU7mpLs – 11:17 PM
🪣🪣🪣
#NBAAllStar // #TylerHerro pic.twitter.com/p8cd9MKpSz – 11:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro with 31 points on 19 shots off the bench. – 11:14 PM
Herro with the breakaway jam as #Suns don’t get back on defense
Fans leaving.
Down 118-93 with 4:46 left in the game. – 11:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I think the Heat are going to cover the spread – 11:14 PM
Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro both have at least 27 points off the Heat bench tonight.
First Heat reserves to do that since Michael Beasley (28) and Daequan Cook (27), March 4, 2009 — also against Phoenix.
(That’s the only other time it has happened in Heat history.) – 11:13 PM
TYLER FOR THREEEE
29 pts and counting
#6MOTYLER //#NBAAllStar // @Tyler Herro – 11:11 PM
Herro is the hero tonight.
Hitting 3s fading out of bounds.
Has 29 on 10-of-18 FGs (3-of-4 on 3s). #Suns down 114-91. – 11:11 PM
This Heat team is having fun
Winning does that – 11:08 PM
And Lowry gets his double-double. – 11:07 PM
Herro back-to-back buckets.
#Hea score on four straight possessions. Up 111-89.
Timeout #Suns with 6:58 left in game. – 11:07 PM
Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
we can’t keep up – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As I was saying, margin for error was still slim. Heat respond with a 7-0 run out of the timeout to push their lead back to 20 just like that – 11:07 PM
Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 11:06 PM
One AP Top 25 men’s basketball voter had Miami on their ballot on Nov. 26, 2018.
4,076 ballots have been cast since.
101,900 selections have been made in that span.
Zero have been Miami.
That will change Monday. – 11:06 PM
Huge 3 by Robinson off offensive rebound. #Suns down 16. – 11:05 PM
#Suns slowly creeping back into this. Down 100-87.
Was down by as many as 27 late in the third quarter, 98-71.
So Phoenix on 16-2 run since.
Wow. – 11:04 PM
When Miami has won big games like this, there are always select guys that get all the praise, and rightfully so
But let’s take a second to recognize Kyle Lowry settling these guys down night after night to perform this way
He’s going to need to do it again now to close this out – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are currently on a 16-2 run stemming from the 3Q and back within 13 with 8:47 to go. Margin for error is still pretty slim, but they’re making it a game at least – 11:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s lead down to 13 with 8:47 to play. – 11:02 PM
7th consecutive home sellout. 17,071.
time to finish it out pic.twitter.com/yakyRG3Aj5 – 10:54 PM
The fact that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are sitting on the bench in street clothes watching this is something else – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: MIA 98, PHX 79
Booker: 24 Pts, 11-11 FT
Bridges: 20 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG
Cam Johnson: 9 Pts, 5 Reb
Herro: 21 Pts, 7-15 FG – 10:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 98, Suns 79. Heat shooting 18 of 35 on threes and Tyler Herro with 21 points off the bench. – 10:52 PM
Johnson 3.
Foul.
Smith misses FT as he was fouled on the shot.
#Suns down 98-79 going into 4th. – 10:52 PM
Heat 98, Suns 79 going into fourth. Herro with 21, Robinson 19 for Heat. Heat 18 of 35 on 3s. – 10:51 PM
Paul with a no-look to Smith, who missed the layup.
Hits FTs, but that should’ve been a 3-point play opportunity. #Suns down 98-76 late in 3rd. – 10:50 PM
Bill Kennedy calls tech on Cameron Payne, who was also called for the foul. #Suns – 10:46 PM
Unranked men’s college basketball teams had lost 59 consecutive games when playing at teams ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.
Until tonight, when Miami beat No. 2 Duke. – 10:45 PM
Smith in for Ayton. Justin Jackson in for Bridges.
So it’s Payne, Booker, Jackson, Cam Johnson and Smith. – 10:44 PM
Omer Yurtseven has made it 12 rebounds in 11 consecutive games, extending his franchise record. – 10:43 PM
Jalen Smith set to check in. #Suns – 10:42 PM
Spoelstra is a madman
He really came into this game against the best team in the NBA and said pick apart their defense Omer Yurtseven
AND IT HAS WORKED – 10:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra’s challenge is successful. That’s Devin Booker’s fourth foul. – 10:41 PM
Devin Booker now has four fouls as Miami challenged the play and got overturned with Booker getting called for the charge. #Suns – 10:41 PM
👌’s = 🍔
Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/VxWQI0VO45 – 10:40 PM
Heat now 18 of 34 on 3s. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker scores 5 straight points and the Suns are back within 19 and wow was this a tweet from 2017 or what – 10:34 PM
couple of free throws from Yurt and we lead 87-61 with 6:40 left in Q3 – 10:32 PM
Strus 3.
Williams calls another timeout.
#Suns down 85-61 with 7:24 left in 3rd to #HEATCulture, who are on 5th of a now 6-game road trip as the Spurs game was postponed to start the trip.
Miami is without Bam Adebayo (thumb) and Jimmy Butler (ankle), but are rolling right now – 10:30 PM
If this is the Heat team they get most nights, they’ve found the ultimate complements for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
Because this is just crazy – 10:28 PM
Miami on the road leads Phoenix 80-58 w/o Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro looks like a completely different player than a season ago. Perhaps MIP this year in the NBA. Max Strus is hoopin. I appreciate the toughness @Kyle Lowry adds. I love Bulls-Heat games. – 10:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven with double-digit rebounds for the 11th straight game. – 10:28 PM
STRUUUUS – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges has 10 of the Suns’ 11 points in this 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the Heat continue to score at will – 10:27 PM
SHOUTOUT TO @CANESHOOPS 🔥 – 10:22 PM
The Bulls play the Bucks 4 times, Toronto-3 times with 2 games remaining against EC contenders :Philly, Miami, Charlotte , Boston. They have yet to play the Suns. Got to love the competition..the Bulls have a tremendously bright present and future with AK/ME/BD and solid players. – 10:21 PM
Lowry gives Biyombo a hug as the two are having a conversation. #Suns #HeatCulture – 10:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting on threes. It’s the fifth time he has made six or more threes in a half during his NBA career. – 10:17 PM
Six-point trip for #Heat as Robinson gets 3 off Herro pass with 6.4 seconds in 1st half.
#Heat 71, #Suns 50 Half.
Miami close half on 17-6 run.
PHX: Booker 17, Bridges 10. Team: 41% FG (7-of-16 on 3s).
MIA: Robinson 18, Herro 17 Tucker 10. Team: 52% FG (15-of-30 on 3s). – 10:10 PM
DeAndre Ayton didn’t think he committed a foul, was waving his finger for begging for a review.
The refs did an automatic review and gave him a flagrant foul. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/4cz985Vle2 – 10:09 PM
just set the franchise record for threes in a half pic.twitter.com/mDOVgnJmTr – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIA 71, PHX 50
Booker: 17 Pts, 3 Stl, 9-9 FT
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG
Paul: 7 Pts, 4 Ast
Robinson: 18 Pts, 6-10 3P
Heat are up 40-8 in bench points, 15-3 in second-chance points and +24 in points off 3-pointers – 10:07 PM
Throw it up and throw it down.
@Mikal Bridges x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4JCiP7Txfy – 10:07 PM
I’d just like to take a second to say somehow Tyler Herro has 17 points at the half – 10:06 PM
Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 10:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 71, Suns 50. Heat set a new franchise record for threes made in any half on 15-of-30 shooting from deep. Wow. – 10:06 PM
Heat 71, Suns 50 at half. Heat 15 of 30 on 3s, including Robinson 6 of 10. And, of course, Yurtseven leading the way with seven assists. – 10:05 PM
Miami gets the resume win and beats Duke in Cameron.
We have a No. 2 team in the ACC. – 10:05 PM
I don’t want this to get lost in the hot shooting from Miami, but that might’ve been the most promising half of basketball for Omer Yurtseven
Miami shifted play-making duties to him with the way they were defending, and he stepped up
Big time
7 assists – 10:04 PM
Ayton called for foul on Herro 3.
Fans booing.
Ayton wants review.
Chris Paul talking.
Play under official review. #Suns – 10:03 PM
#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar – 10:01 PM
#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar
y’all know what to do pic.twitter.com/tHKhOfbLGn – 10:01 PM
#HeatCulture walking tightrope on baseline that leads to Herro 3.
Ayton answers with 2, but #Suns down 65-48. – 10:01 PM
Heat now with 14 first-half 3-pointers. – 10:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has set a new franchise record for three made in a first half with 14. That ties a team record for any half. – 10:01 PM
Very impressive first half from Miami. Right up there with how Golden State played against the Suns. – 10:00 PM
Heat 8-0 run since timeout. #Suns – 9:59 PM
Good to see Tyler Herro being physical on the drive right now after struggling to start
That’s a difference in his game from last year to now – 9:59 PM
Herro with steal and transition jam.
Lowry layup
Herro layup.
20 #HeatCulture in paint.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are just getting thoroughly beat right now – 9:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I just want you to know that the Suns own the NBA’s best record and are really good. The short-handed Heat are ahead by 18 in Phoenix. – 9:58 PM
Other coaches have done a really good job this year. But no one has done a better job than Erik Spoelstra has. Miami just keeps winning games no matter who they put on the floor.
Taylor Jenkins is right behind him for me, with Billy Donovan third on that list. – 9:57 PM
Feels good to have DA back on the floor. 🖐
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6zGUatdm1a – 9:56 PM
A little 4-0 spark across 16 seconds for the Suns and Spo quickly takes a timeout. – 9:53 PM
Johnson to Bridges for transition lob , but Booker got it started with pass deflection.
Spoelstra calls timeout. #Suns down 10 with 4:01 left in 1st half. – 9:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven scoreless, but with nine rebounds and seven assists. Heat leads 54-44 with 4:01 left in the first half. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams talked about how the Heat are a dangerous team no matter who’s playing because of Spo, their system and their culture.
This is an extreme example with so many key players out, but Miami sure is showing it right now – 9:51 PM
Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 9:51 PM
Omer Yurtseven trending toward a scoreless first-half double-double, with eight rebounds, seven assists. – 9:50 PM
This guy Yurtseven is about to have a double double without any points.
8 rebounds and 7 assists.
Duncan Robinson with 12 off bench, all off 3s (4-of-6).
Booker 13 (2-of-2 on 3s, 5-of-5 FTs). – 9:48 PM
Duncan Robinson has simply been incredible to start this one
Looks so confident – 9:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Incredible shooting display from the Heat so far. Heat shooting 11 of 22 on threes with 7:14 left in the first half. Franchise record for made threes in a game is 22, which Miami has already matched twice in recent weeks. – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ defense just isn’t on a string right now. To be expected to some degree with Crowder, DA and McGee back tonight, but the Heat are getting whatever they want on offense, shooting 11-for-22 from 3 – 9:46 PM
That’s 14 assists on 18 baskets for the Heat. Monty takes a timeout. – 9:46 PM
Make it back up 10 for Heat.
Herro reverse. Timeout #Suns with 7:14 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM
Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 9:45 PM
#Heat 11-of-22 on 3s. Up eight. #Suns – 9:45 PM
Retweet the buzzer beater flick.
#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y4tpICFabE – 9:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven is making some nice reads out of the post tonight. He already has a career-high five assists. – 9:44 PM
Of Heat’s first 14 baskets, 10 have been 3s. – 9:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with a team-high three made threes off the bench tonight. – 9:43 PM
Suns still struggling to find shooters in the 2nd quarter – 9:42 PM
#HeatCulture 10-of-21 on 3s. Up 39-32 on #Suns – 9:42 PM
Herro now 1 of 5. It’s been a tough, tough stretch. – 9:41 PM
BOOK BEATS THE BUZZER! 🚨
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hnlnkIpdnb – 9:40 PM
Johnson still hot from 3.
slight advantage after one pic.twitter.com/aQIBufc88T – 9:39 PM
#Suns open 2nd with Payne, Paul, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton. #Suns – 9:39 PM
Miami dominating perimeter play like they did the last 4 minutes is the only way to survive offensively in the non PJ minutes
He worked the entire offense early
Tyler and Duncan kept it afloat through shooting
This is interesting – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Reminder: Jalen Smith is not a 4. None of that looked good on either end – 9:38 PM
#HeatCulture 33 #Suns 29 end of 1st.
Were just down 33-23. Ended quarter on 6-0 burst. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIA 33, PHX 29
Booker: 13 Pts, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts
Payne: 5 Pts
Tucker: 7 Pts
MIA: 8-15 3P; PHX: 6-11 3P – 9:37 PM
Unless the Heat start missing shots this is gonna need to be a strong defensive effort from the Suns to rotate off Miami’s movement. Not quite up to their normal standard and the Heat have generated 15 3PAs already and made 8 of ’em. Miami’s defense brought it too. – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Suns 29. Heat shooting 8 of 15 on threes, with six different players hitting three-pointers. – 9:36 PM
Heat 8 of 15 on 3s, up 33-29 on Suns going into second period. – 9:36 PM
Then on defense, Smith didn’t rotate well that ended up leaving an open 3 for Robinson.
Did a little better closing out on last trip, but again, he just seems out of place at the four, but this is where Williams sees him having an opportunity to play.
Duncan screening for Herro is a formula to maximize their minutes together – 9:35 PM
On that last possession, Heat left Smith in the corner. Then he got caught with ball away from perimeter and McGee ended up with a bad shot.
And Smith went on the glass, but didn’t get offensive rebound.
This is going to test Williams’ patience having Smith at 4. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Herro becomes sixth Heat player to convert a three so far. – 9:34 PM
Another strong early contribution from Chris Silva. – 9:33 PM
Heat didn’t have anyone on Smith that whole possession – 9:32 PM
Current #Suns roster: Payne, Booker, Johnson, Smith and McGee. Down 24-21 with 2:47 left in 1st. – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith at the 4 alongside JaVale McGee will be quite a test against a Heat team starting 6-for-13 from 3! – 9:29 PM
So Cam Johnson at 3, Jalen Smith 4 and JaVale McGee 5. #Suns – 9:28 PM
If you have this level of three point shooting from Max Strus AND Duncan Robinson……… – 9:28 PM
Yurt’s already dished out 3 assists in the 1st quarter 🍽 pic.twitter.com/cSHYFgDyHZ – 9:27 PM
Jalen Smith is checking in to play the 4 alongside McGee – 9:27 PM
Jalen Smith set to check in. #Suns – 9:27 PM
Ruled out of bounds after review.
So no 3 or foul on Cam Johnson. #Suns down 5. – 9:26 PM
Pull up and drain it. 👌
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/n7Mq1jTJw3 – 9:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Officials rule that Max Strus was out of bounds when he was fouled. So it ends up as a Heat turnover. – 9:25 PM
Robinson and Silva as second and third Heat reserves. – 9:24 PM
Nine of the game’s 13 field goals are 3s. Sharp start from Miami. – 9:24 PM
With Tucker’s three, every Heat starter now has made one but Yurtseven. – 9:23 PM
Herro block on Booker after Tucker 3 gave #HEATCulture lead. – 9:23 PM
Tyler Herro in as Heat sixth man. – 9:22 PM
Lowry 3. #Suns #HEATCulture tied 16-16. – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nine of the Heat’s first 11 shots have been threes. – 9:21 PM
#Suns up just three despite 4-of-6 om 3s. – 9:19 PM
The best part about Max Strus is he doesn’t mind being the guy
Stepping up majorly in shot attempts specifically
Once again, he’s coming up big to start – 9:18 PM
ok so it’s looking like there’s going to be a lot of threes in this game – 9:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin on Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges on Kyle Lowry early in the game. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges shooting without a conscience is the best – 9:15 PM
Mikal Bridges skipped after hitting second of back-to-back 3s. #Suns up 6. – 9:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Suns have made four of their first five three-point attempts and lead 12-6. – 9:14 PM
Book gets us goin’
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hVTxNkhKGL – 9:14 PM
Mikal Bridges
Two quick triggers on 3s. Suns have hit 4 triples already. – 9:14 PM
First six baskets all threes, Suns up 12-6. – 9:14 PM
Bring the heat.
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/nr1NSrZZLU – 9:14 PM
Heat #Suns tied 6-6. All 3s. – 9:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus makes his first three-point shot. He’s shooting 41.4 percent on threes this season. – 9:13 PM
And Strus opens the Heat scoring with a 3. – 9:13 PM
Pj Tucker starting on Devin Booker
Predictable – 9:12 PM
Tucker on Booker (!)
Bridges on Lowry
Paul on Strus – 9:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
More Skylar Diggins-Smith on Suns broadcasts, please – 9:07 PM
Game time.
@Chris Paul x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YkneJdGacV – 9:06 PM
#Suns #HEATCulture starters: pic.twitter.com/hNrtzBozP8 – 8:48 PM
Micah Potter has returned to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, from his 10-day contract with the Pistons. – 8:48 PM
we just wanted to show y’all P.J.’s jacket pic.twitter.com/mlup2eC2Av – 8:47 PM
We in here. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/OHazJ4pjDW – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has 10 available players tonight:
Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting.
Herro, Robinson, Silva, Guy and Highsmith off the bench. – 8:45 PM
Available Heat reserves tonight:
Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:37 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Heat: Lowry, Strus, Martin, Tucker, Yurtseven – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Max Strus sticking with the starters. Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting vs. Suns. – 8:33 PM
T H E F I V E
#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/6o7PC5mDjy – 8:33 PM
Heat starters
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Omer Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/k5DG0WZeSR – 8:33 PM
Hmm, Max Strus stays in the Heat starting lineup ahead of Robinson.
Starters: Yurtseven, Tucker, Martin, Lowry. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What’s next for Kyle Guy after his 10-day deal with the Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest and Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns (9 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 8:32 PM
tonight’s starters, hot off the press pic.twitter.com/XF90FCyv24 – 8:31 PM
Saturday night steez 😎
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/cNoR1kOcfU – 8:20 PM
Quick take on #NBAAllStar fan voting, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and how #Suns players will get in next month’s All-Star game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zxs0KK3BQF – 8:12 PM
Tonight’s game is the last of the season for the Heat in the Pacific or Mountain time zones. The Heat’s lone remaining game with a scheduled starting time later than 8 p.m. is the 8:30 p.m. Eastern game rescheduled for Feb. 1 in San Antonio. – 8:01 PM
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/5iWcEG31UE – 8:01 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Heat’s long and winding road, “This road trip has been really unique. When you rewind it and think about when we flew into San Antonio [on Dec. 29], that feels like two months ago. I mean that feels like two months ago. We had to remind ourselves this morning.” – 7:56 PM
“I’ve admired Monty, like a lot of people in this business.” #HEATCulture coach Erik Spoelstra. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ohxsWQCYGk – 7:53 PM
Duane Washington, heat check. Nails it. Three triples in 100 seconds for the rookie. He can play. Pacers up 14. – 7:50 PM
“He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.”
Erik Spoelstra talking about Chris Paul. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/D88dTZdHFG – 7:46 PM
First time I’ve seen Abdel Nader on the court getting shots up before a game or after a practice/shootaround since his injury. Good sign for his potential return from the right knee injury that has kept him out since mid-November. – 7:39 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will not play tonight. – 7:35 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out. – 7:34 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will NOT play tonight – 7:34 PM
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:34 PM
Jimmy Butler out. #Suns #HEATCulture – 7:33 PM
“It improves your capacity to learn.”
Monty Williams on what he gained from getting to the finals last season and losing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kibqdRryim – 7:28 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams reflected on Kyle Lowry’s defensive impact from his days as a 76ers assistant, “We call it the Lowry effect. He used to drive Joel Embiid crazy when we were in Philly. He’s just a really good player and a pain in the butt.” – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Monty Williams calls Kyle Lowry a “really good player and a pain in the butt.” To play against, I assume. – 7:26 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on the Heat, “It is one of the programs that influences what we do here.” And, “Whoever they plug in, they just get after it and go after it.” – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Heat have perfected their player development and placed them alongside the Warriors and Spurs as the types of programs and cultures the Suns have model themselves after – 7:24 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on Erik Spoelstra, “They arguably have the best coach in the league, him, Steve [Kerr], Pop [Gregg Popovich].” Adds, “Spo is one of the coaches I look up to almost as much as anybody” – 7:23 PM
“Perfected it.”
Monty Williams on #Heat‘s player development program as he said #Suns take a great deal from what Miami has done and implemented in the program. – 7:22 PM
Monty Williams called Max Strus one of the best shooters in the league and said they talked about him yesterday when preparing for the Miami matchup.
Strus is averaging 23.0 PPG and 5.2 3PM/G in his last 6 games. – 7:22 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on Omer Yurtseven, “I’m trying to figure out how they found that guy. . . . That guy is skilled and he’s tough. He’s certainly a Miami DNA guy.” – 7:22 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams on Max Strus, “That young man is one of the best shooters in the league and you have to respect his ability get his shots off quickly.” – 7:21 PM
“Get as close as you can to a base.” Monty Williams on when players are trying to get back in shape as Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee are available to play tonight. #Suns – 7:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
During his pregame media season, Monty Williams says Max Strus “is one of the best shooters in the league.” – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In regards to any potential minutes restrictions tonight, Monty Williams said the Suns are just going to see how Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee respond – 7:16 PM
Suns say Abdel Nader is out of health and safety protocols. Still dealing with the right knee that has kept him out the last 6 weeks. – 7:13 PM
Abdel Nader (knee) is out of protocols, but will be reconditioning and recovering from a knee injury. #Suns – 7:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Paris Bass’ NBA journey took him abroad, through loss, to the Suns – https://t.co/x0Mu5KTCNV via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYnOzd8s8l – 7:02 PM
Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols for Heat, but is not with the team. So only Marcus Garrett remains in protocols for the Heat. – 6:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols, but he is not with the team for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Marcus Garrett is now the only Heat player remaining in protocols. – 6:33 PM
UPDATE: Gabe Vincent is no longer in health and safety protocols, but his status remains out for tonight’s game (not with team). – 6:31 PM
With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM
#Bucks, #Suns headline Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 road tour stops (w/video) #Nets https://t.co/PhyHnvz2Ts via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpNq0vGm3g – 5:33 PM
In Pat Shurmur’s upcoming book about the 2021 Broncos season, “Three and Out,” I can’t wait for the chapter detailing his strategies for burying Javonte Williams. It’s really a clinic for how to take an actual asset and flush it down the toilet. – 4:54 PM
Mavs fans can’t ever say the NBA office has never done them a solid. The Jan 20 game vs PHX has been moved from a 9 PM start to a 6:30 start. It’s the 2nd night of a Home BTB as TOR will be in the night before. – 4:35 PM
If you’re going to the Mavs vs Suns game on Jan. 20 or were worried about it being too late to watch, a heads up for you. NBA announced a game time change today, it will now be 6:30 CST instead of the previously scheduled 9p start. Still an exclusive TNT broadcast – 4:23 PM
Clippers shot 6 for 20 behind the arc in the first quarter today.
They were 6 for 28 from 3-point range — for the game — two nights ago in Phoenix. – 4:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Way too much heat in this month’s @Whataburger Whataplays 🔥
Y’all playing with 🍔, 🍟 or 🥤? pic.twitter.com/Pg5mwpDL2K – 4:00 PM
Less than three minutes into this matinee vs. Memphis and Reggie Jackson has tied his number of made three-pointers from Thursday’s game vs. Phoenix. Was 2-8 in that one. Afterward, said he had to be better. He’s been very good to start. – 3:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What’s next for Kyle Guy after 10-day deal with Heat? “They’ll tell me when they think they need to tell me. Whether that’s at the end of the 10-day or today or tomorrow, I don’t know. So we’ll see.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest – 3:38 PM
Still wild that the Heat are dead last in spot-up shooting frequency this season
Yet 2nd in points per possession
The Heat are currently 4th in the NBA in 3 point % at the moment, which has really kept them above water
PJ Tucker’s surge is a big reason – 3:27 PM
📅 On this day in 1976, the @Golden State Warriors Phil Smith scored a career-high 51 points in a win over the Suns.
Smith matched his career high on Dec. 11, 1976. His career scoring average of 15.1 PPG is second-lowest among NBA players with multiple 50-point games (Jamal Crawford, 14.6). pic.twitter.com/yM1ElnOkIC – 3:01 PM
