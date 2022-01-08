Heat vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (25-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022

Miami Heat 123, Phoenix Suns 100 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

PJ Tucker dishes out his Nike Zoom GT Cut PE in Phoenix!

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat's "memorable night" in Phoenix behind more elite three-point shooting.
It has been quite the stretch for the Heat

It has been quite the stretch for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:36 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Urgency.

Urgency.
Monty Williams wants #Suns to get back to that to start the game after 123-100 loss to #HEATCulture

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The only part that bothered me is I wanted to challenge the kick, but before I could even challenge the kick, the official, Billy (Kennedy) said there wasn’t no kick.”

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s foul on Tyler Herro 3 that turned into flagrant 1 after review. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZtSY1wXTUa – 12:52 AM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Well that was fun. If you want to re-live tonight’s win just a little longer, we recommend taking a look Through the Lens 📸 – 12:44 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Wrong night for the Suns to be a bit off:

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

60 points between Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson off the bench

14 and 13 for Kyle Lowry

16 boards and 8 assists for Omer Yurtseven

Some wild numbers in this win – 12:38 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"They went and got the ball." #Suns coach Monty Williams after 123-100 loss to #HEATCulture

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns 23-point loss to #HeatCulture in return of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee from protocols

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 123-100 victory in Phoenix: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Up 27, then up 13, then solid finish.

2. It’s a 3-a-thon.

3. Yurtseven as assist man (no, really).

4. Strus starts, Robinson in reserve.

5. Long winding road comes to an end. – 12:18 AM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

tied the franchise record with 2️⃣2️⃣ triples for the third time this season

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami runs on Duncan 🍩

(but a new location just opened in Phoenix tonight) pic.twitter.com/A2xViHC63J – 12:09 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker:

“We follow their lead, and they take us to the promised land.” – 12:05 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro:

“We love playing with each other.” – 12:04 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"They got to do whatever they wanted." Devin Booker about #HEATCulture in 23-point loss.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#KaBoom! Took down the Association’s best record holder with a team career night from 3

@CoupNBA has a few takeaways from tonight’s big win in the desert – 11:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker described it as "script" at times for Miami's offense against the Suns' defense. Said they let them get too comfortable early and that the Heat are not a team you can let that happen against.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges said #Heat wanted it more as that showed in 50-50 balls. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams talked about not having the urgency to start the game.

Critical of defense giving up 3s and cuts. Lacked physicality.

Then on offense, the missed shots affected the defense.

He also said #Suns have won 30 games.

“So we know how to win.”

#Suns – 11:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Comfortable.

Devin Booker said #Heat were way too comfortable in #Suns loss. – 11:53 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

-now 12 straight wins when scoring 120+, 6-0 this season

-now 15-1 when shooting at least 40% from 3

-now 9-0 when shooting at least 50% from the field

-now 10 games over .500

#HEATCulture – 11:50 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final score – Miami 123, Phoenix 100

🔥 Herro: 33pts, 5rebs & 3asts

🔥 Robinson: 27pts, 8 3PM & 4rebs

🔥 Lowry: 14pts & 13asts

🔥 Strus: 14pts, 4 3PM & 4rebs

🔥 Tucker: 13pts, 7rebs & 3asts

🔥 Martin: 10pts & 4rebs pic.twitter.com/zIueTU8cVs – 11:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

🗣 #NBAALLSTAR

#TylerHerro // #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/Jdn7R1JfDs – 11:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s a work in progress.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith playing the four.

He was happy with Smith’s energy and defense overall and thought him at the five got #Suns back in the game in the second half as they switched one through five. – 11:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Spoelstra says that Duncan Robinson is a starter and he has played him off the bench the last two games to manage his minutes after he spent some time in protocols.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight's Stat Line of the Game

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Definitely some make or miss quality to it, but that was a *huge* win for the Heat without it's top two players. There's a way to mix these shooters with Jimmy and Bam.
Also, Kyle Lowry has been awesome.

Also, Kyle Lowry has been awesome. – 11:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#TylerHerro told him this summer he gon' fix his jumper… (wait for it 😂) #WINNING #NBAAllStar

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat's hot three-point shooting continues. Takeaways and details from an impressive road win over Suns

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat tonight:

2-point shooting: 22 for 44.

3-point shooting: 22 for 44. – 11:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Welp, that was ugly. Let's talk Suns-Heat on the postgame show:

https://t.co/Rd7L4w1LAC pic.twitter.com/v1ZS5sB5Dc – 11:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

blockin’ out the Suns

#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/buv3atfny2 – 11:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat make shorthanded statement in stunning Suns 123-100.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over the Suns

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson lead the way

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 11:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

😁 – 11:23 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Omer Yurtseven, 7 pts, 16 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl

Duane Washington Jr., 16 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl

Brandon Boston Jr., 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl

Cade Cunningham, 12 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl

Keifer Sykes, 7 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl – 11:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman's view: Heat put together a 3-for-all, plus other Heat-Suns thoughts.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: MIA 123, PHX 100

Booker: 26-4-3-2, 13-13 FT

Bridges: 20 Pts, 6 Ast, 8-11 FG

Cam Johnson: 15 Pts, 5 Reb

Herro: 33 Pts, 12-20 FG – 11:22 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat win by 23 in Phoenix.

Panthers take top spot in NHL.

Canes win at Duke.

It didn’t snow here.

A fine, fine evening for South Florida. – 11:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#HeatCulture 123 #Suns 100 Final.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 123, Suns 100. Heat tied a franchise record with 22 made threes.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The list of Heat players with 16 rebounds and eight assists in a game:

LeBron James, twice (both playoffs)

Lamar Odom, 1

Jimmy Butler, 1

Omer Yurtseven, 1 – 11:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Miami Heat are now 8-2 this season against the top 3 teams in each conference

Tonight, they beat the best team in the NBA without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, led by Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro

This team just keeps finding a way – 11:19 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Here is the full list of players with 16 rebounds in four consecutive games this season:
Omer Yurtseven, Miami.
End of list.

Omer Yurtseven, Miami.

End of list. – 11:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

What a South Florida sports night: Heat, Canes, Panthers. Each with a statement.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Of course, the Heat ties its franchise record for made threes in a game on a near halfcourt heave from Kyle Lowry at the end of the shot clock.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

30 🍔 (actually 33 now)

#NBAAllStar // #TylerHerro pic.twitter.com/QceKU7mpLs – 11:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

🪣🪣🪣

#NBAAllStar // #TylerHerro pic.twitter.com/p8cd9MKpSz – 11:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro with 31 points on 19 shots off the bench.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Herro with the breakaway jam as #Suns don’t get back on defense

Fans leaving.

Down 118-93 with 4:46 left in the game. – 11:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I think the Heat are going to cover the spread

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro both have at least 27 points off the Heat bench tonight.

First Heat reserves to do that since Michael Beasley (28) and Daequan Cook (27), March 4, 2009 — also against Phoenix.

(That’s the only other time it has happened in Heat history.) – 11:13 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

TYLER FOR THREEEE

29 pts and counting

#6MOTYLER //#NBAAllStar // @Tyler Herro – 11:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Herro is the hero tonight.

Hitting 3s fading out of bounds.

Has 29 on 10-of-18 FGs (3-of-4 on 3s). #Suns down 114-91. – 11:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This Heat team is having fun

Winning does that – 11:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And Lowry gets his double-double.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Herro back-to-back buckets.

#Hea score on four straight possessions. Up 111-89.

Timeout #Suns with 6:58 left in game. – 11:07 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

we can’t keep up – 11:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

As I was saying, margin for error was still slim. Heat respond with a 7-0 run out of the timeout to push their lead back to 20 just like that

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

One AP Top 25 men’s basketball voter had Miami on their ballot on Nov. 26, 2018.

4,076 ballots have been cast since.

101,900 selections have been made in that span.

Zero have been Miami.

That will change Monday. – 11:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huge 3 by Robinson off offensive rebound. #Suns down 16.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns slowly creeping back into this. Down 100-87.

Was down by as many as 27 late in the third quarter, 98-71.

So Phoenix on 16-2 run since.

Wow. – 11:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

When Miami has won big games like this, there are always select guys that get all the praise, and rightfully so

But let’s take a second to recognize Kyle Lowry settling these guys down night after night to perform this way

He’s going to need to do it again now to close this out – 11:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are currently on a 16-2 run stemming from the 3Q and back within 13 with 8:47 to go. Margin for error is still pretty slim, but they're making it a game at least

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat's lead down to 13 with 8:47 to play.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

7th consecutive home sellout. 17,071.

#Suns down 98-79 . – 10:54 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

time to finish it out

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The fact that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are sitting on the bench in street clothes watching this is something else

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: MIA 98, PHX 79

Booker: 24 Pts, 11-11 FT

Bridges: 20 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG

Cam Johnson: 9 Pts, 5 Reb

Herro: 21 Pts, 7-15 FG – 10:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 98, Suns 79. Heat shooting 18 of 35 on threes and Tyler Herro with 21 points off the bench.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson 3.

Foul.

Smith misses FT as he was fouled on the shot.

#Suns down 98-79 going into 4th. – 10:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 98, Suns 79 going into fourth. Herro with 21, Robinson 19 for Heat. Heat 18 of 35 on 3s.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul with a no-look to Smith, who missed the layup.

Hits FTs, but that should’ve been a 3-point play opportunity. #Suns down 98-76 late in 3rd. – 10:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bill Kennedy calls tech on Cameron Payne, who was also called for the foul. #Suns

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Unranked men's college basketball teams had lost 59 consecutive games when playing at teams ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.
Until tonight, when Miami beat No. 2 Duke.

Until tonight, when Miami beat No. 2 Duke. – 10:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Smith in for Ayton. Justin Jackson in for Bridges.

So it’s Payne, Booker, Jackson, Cam Johnson and Smith. – 10:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven has made it 12 rebounds in 11 consecutive games, extending his franchise record.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith set

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Spoelstra is a madman

He really came into this game against the best team in the NBA and said pick apart their defense Omer Yurtseven

AND IT HAS WORKED – 10:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra’s challenge is successful. That’s Devin Booker’s fourth foul. – 10:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker now has four fouls as Miami challenged the play and got overturned with Booker getting called for the charge. #Suns – 10:41 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

👌’s = 🍔

Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/VxWQI0VO45 – 10:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat now 18 of 34 on 3s. – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker scores 5 straight points and the Suns are back within 19 and wow was this a tweet from 2017 or what – 10:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

couple of free throws from Yurt and we lead 87-61 with 6:40 left in Q3 – 10:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Strus 3.

Williams calls another timeout.

#Suns down 85-61 with 7:24 left in 3rd to #HEATCulture, who are on 5th of a now 6-game road trip as the Spurs game was postponed to start the trip.

Miami is without Bam Adebayo (thumb) and Jimmy Butler (ankle), but are rolling right now – 10:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If this is the Heat team they get most nights, they’ve found the ultimate complements for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Because this is just crazy – 10:28 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Miami on the road leads Phoenix 80-58 w/o Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro looks like a completely different player than a season ago. Perhaps MIP this year in the NBA. Max Strus is hoopin. I appreciate the toughness @Kyle Lowry adds. I love Bulls-Heat games. – 10:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven with double-digit rebounds for the 11th straight game. – 10:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

STRUUUUS – 10:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges has 10 of the Suns’ 11 points in this 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the Heat continue to score at will – 10:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

SHOUTOUT TO @CANESHOOPS 🔥 – 10:22 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The Bulls play the Bucks 4 times, Toronto-3 times with 2 games remaining against EC contenders :Philly, Miami, Charlotte , Boston. They have yet to play the Suns. Got to love the competition..the Bulls have a tremendously bright present and future with AK/ME/BD and solid players. – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lowry gives Biyombo a hug as the two are having a conversation. #Suns #HeatCulture – 10:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting on threes. It’s the fifth time he has made six or more threes in a half during his NBA career. – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Six-point trip for #Heat as Robinson gets 3 off Herro pass with 6.4 seconds in 1st half.

#Heat 71, #Suns 50 Half.

Miami close half on 17-6 run.

PHX: Booker 17, Bridges 10. Team: 41% FG (7-of-16 on 3s).

MIA: Robinson 18, Herro 17 Tucker 10. Team: 52% FG (15-of-30 on 3s). – 10:10 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

DeAndre Ayton didn’t think he committed a foul, was waving his finger for begging for a review.

The refs did an automatic review and gave him a flagrant foul. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/4cz985Vle2 – 10:09 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

just set the franchise record for threes in a half pic.twitter.com/mDOVgnJmTr – 10:09 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: MIA 71, PHX 50

Booker: 17 Pts, 3 Stl, 9-9 FT

Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG

Paul: 7 Pts, 4 Ast

Robinson: 18 Pts, 6-10 3P

Heat are up 40-8 in bench points, 15-3 in second-chance points and +24 in points off 3-pointers – 10:07 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Throw it up and throw it down.

@Mikal Bridges x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4JCiP7Txfy – 10:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’d just like to take a second to say somehow Tyler Herro has 17 points at the half – 10:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 10:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 71, Suns 50. Heat set a new franchise record for threes made in any half on 15-of-30 shooting from deep. Wow. – 10:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 71, Suns 50 at half. Heat 15 of 30 on 3s, including Robinson 6 of 10. And, of course, Yurtseven leading the way with seven assists. – 10:05 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Miami gets the resume win and beats Duke in Cameron.

We have a No. 2 team in the ACC. – 10:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I don’t want this to get lost in the hot shooting from Miami, but that might’ve been the most promising half of basketball for Omer Yurtseven

Miami shifted play-making duties to him with the way they were defending, and he stepped up

Big time

7 assists – 10:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton called for foul on Herro 3.

Fans booing.

Ayton wants review.

Chris Paul talking.

Play under official review. #Suns – 10:03 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar – 10:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#TylerHerro // #NBAAllStar

y’all know what to do pic.twitter.com/tHKhOfbLGn – 10:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#HeatCulture walking tightrope on baseline that leads to Herro 3.

Ayton answers with 2, but #Suns down 65-48. – 10:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat now with 14 first-half 3-pointers. – 10:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat has set a new franchise record for three made in a first half with 14. That ties a team record for any half. – 10:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Very impressive first half from Miami. Right up there with how Golden State played against the Suns. – 10:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Heat 8-0 run since timeout. #Suns – 9:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Good to see Tyler Herro being physical on the drive right now after struggling to start

That’s a difference in his game from last year to now – 9:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Herro with steal and transition jam.

Lowry layup

Herro layup.

20 #HeatCulture in paint.

#Suns down 62-44. – 9:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are just getting thoroughly beat right now – 9:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

I just want you to know that the Suns own the NBA’s best record and are really good. The short-handed Heat are ahead by 18 in Phoenix. – 9:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Other coaches have done a really good job this year. But no one has done a better job than Erik Spoelstra has. Miami just keeps winning games no matter who they put on the floor.

Taylor Jenkins is right behind him for me, with Billy Donovan third on that list. – 9:57 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Feels good to have DA back on the floor. 🖐

@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6zGUatdm1a – 9:56 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

A little 4-0 spark across 16 seconds for the Suns and Spo quickly takes a timeout. – 9:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson to Bridges for transition lob , but Booker got it started with pass deflection.

Spoelstra calls timeout. #Suns down 10 with 4:01 left in 1st half. – 9:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven scoreless, but with nine rebounds and seven assists. Heat leads 54-44 with 4:01 left in the first half. – 9:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams talked about how the Heat are a dangerous team no matter who’s playing because of Spo, their system and their culture.

This is an extreme example with so many key players out, but Miami sure is showing it right now – 9:51 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 9:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven trending toward a scoreless first-half double-double, with eight rebounds, seven assists. – 9:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This guy Yurtseven is about to have a double double without any points.

8 rebounds and 7 assists.

#Suns down 11. – 9:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duncan Robinson with 12 off bench, all off 3s (4-of-6).

Booker 13 (2-of-2 on 3s, 5-of-5 FTs). – 9:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson has simply been incredible to start this one

Looks so confident – 9:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Incredible shooting display from the Heat so far. Heat shooting 11 of 22 on threes with 7:14 left in the first half. Franchise record for made threes in a game is 22, which Miami has already matched twice in recent weeks. – 9:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ defense just isn’t on a string right now. To be expected to some degree with Crowder, DA and McGee back tonight, but the Heat are getting whatever they want on offense, shooting 11-for-22 from 3 – 9:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That’s 14 assists on 18 baskets for the Heat. Monty takes a timeout. – 9:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Make it back up 10 for Heat.

Herro reverse. Timeout #Suns with 7:14 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Duncan 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Heat 11-of-22 on 3s. Up eight. #Suns – 9:45 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Retweet the buzzer beater flick.

#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y4tpICFabE – 9:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven is making some nice reads out of the post tonight. He already has a career-high five assists. – 9:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Of Heat’s first 14 baskets, 10 have been 3s. – 9:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson with a team-high three made threes off the bench tonight. – 9:43 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns still struggling to find shooters in the 2nd quarter – 9:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#HeatCulture 10-of-21 on 3s. Up 39-32 on #Suns – 9:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro now 1 of 5. It’s been a tough, tough stretch. – 9:41 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

BOOK BEATS THE BUZZER! 🚨

@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hnlnkIpdnb – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson still hot from 3.

#Suns down one. – 9:40 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

slight advantage after one pic.twitter.com/aQIBufc88T – 9:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns open 2nd with Payne, Paul, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton. #Suns – 9:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami dominating perimeter play like they did the last 4 minutes is the only way to survive offensively in the non PJ minutes

He worked the entire offense early

Tyler and Duncan kept it afloat through shooting

This is interesting – 9:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Reminder: Jalen Smith is not a 4. None of that looked good on either end – 9:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#HeatCulture 33 #Suns 29 end of 1st.

Were just down 33-23. Ended quarter on 6-0 burst. – 9:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: MIA 33, PHX 29

Booker: 13 Pts, 3-6 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts

Payne: 5 Pts

Tucker: 7 Pts

MIA: 8-15 3P; PHX: 6-11 3P – 9:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Unless the Heat start missing shots this is gonna need to be a strong defensive effort from the Suns to rotate off Miami’s movement. Not quite up to their normal standard and the Heat have generated 15 3PAs already and made 8 of ’em. Miami’s defense brought it too. – 9:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 33, Suns 29. Heat shooting 8 of 15 on threes, with six different players hitting three-pointers. – 9:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 8 of 15 on 3s, up 33-29 on Suns going into second period. – 9:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Then on defense, Smith didn’t rotate well that ended up leaving an open 3 for Robinson.

Did a little better closing out on last trip, but again, he just seems out of place at the four, but this is where Williams sees him having an opportunity to play.

#Suns down 33-27. – 9:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan screening for Herro is a formula to maximize their minutes together – 9:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

On that last possession, Heat left Smith in the corner. Then he got caught with ball away from perimeter and McGee ended up with a bad shot.

And Smith went on the glass, but didn’t get offensive rebound.

This is going to test Williams’ patience having Smith at 4. #Suns – 9:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro becomes sixth Heat player to convert a three so far. – 9:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Another strong early contribution from Chris Silva. – 9:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Heat didn’t have anyone on Smith that whole possession – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Current #Suns roster: Payne, Booker, Johnson, Smith and McGee. Down 24-21 with 2:47 left in 1st. – 9:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jalen Smith at the 4 alongside JaVale McGee will be quite a test against a Heat team starting 6-for-13 from 3! – 9:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

So Cam Johnson at 3, Jalen Smith 4 and JaVale McGee 5. #Suns – 9:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If you have this level of three point shooting from Max Strus AND Duncan Robinson……… – 9:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Yurt’s already dished out 3 assists in the 1st quarter 🍽 pic.twitter.com/cSHYFgDyHZ – 9:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jalen Smith is checking in to play the 4 alongside McGee – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith set to check in. #Suns – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ruled out of bounds after review.

So no 3 or foul on Cam Johnson. #Suns down 5. – 9:26 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Pull up and drain it. 👌

@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/n7Mq1jTJw3 – 9:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Officials rule that Max Strus was out of bounds when he was fouled. So it ends up as a Heat turnover. – 9:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Robinson and Silva as second and third Heat reserves. – 9:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nine of the game’s 13 field goals are 3s. Sharp start from Miami. – 9:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Tucker’s three, every Heat starter now has made one but Yurtseven. – 9:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Herro block on Booker after Tucker 3 gave #HEATCulture lead. – 9:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro in as Heat sixth man. – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lowry 3. #Suns #HEATCulture tied 16-16. – 9:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nine of the Heat’s first 11 shots have been threes. – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up just three despite 4-of-6 om 3s. – 9:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The best part about Max Strus is he doesn’t mind being the guy

Stepping up majorly in shot attempts specifically

Once again, he’s coming up big to start – 9:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

ok so it’s looking like there’s going to be a lot of threes in this game – 9:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin on Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges on Kyle Lowry early in the game. – 9:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges shooting without a conscience is the best – 9:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges skipped after hitting second of back-to-back 3s. #Suns up 6. – 9:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Suns have made four of their first five three-point attempts and lead 12-6. – 9:14 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book gets us goin’

@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hVTxNkhKGL – 9:14 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges

Two quick triggers on 3s. Suns have hit 4 triples already. – 9:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

First six baskets all threes, Suns up 12-6. – 9:14 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Bring the heat.

@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/nr1NSrZZLU – 9:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Heat #Suns tied 6-6. All 3s. – 9:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus makes his first three-point shot. He’s shooting 41.4 percent on threes this season. – 9:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And Strus opens the Heat scoring with a 3. – 9:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pj Tucker starting on Devin Booker

Predictable – 9:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Tucker on Booker (!)

Bridges on Lowry

Paul on Strus – 9:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

More Skylar Diggins-Smith on Suns broadcasts, please – 9:07 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Game time.

@Chris Paul x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YkneJdGacV – 9:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #HEATCulture starters: pic.twitter.com/hNrtzBozP8 – 8:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Micah Potter has returned to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, from his 10-day contract with the Pistons. – 8:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

we just wanted to show y’all P.J.’s jacket pic.twitter.com/mlup2eC2Av – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/OHazJ4pjDW – 8:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat has 10 available players tonight:

Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting.

Herro, Robinson, Silva, Guy and Highsmith off the bench. – 8:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Available Heat reserves tonight:

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Starters

Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

Heat: Lowry, Strus, Martin, Tucker, Yurtseven – 8:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Max Strus sticking with the starters. Lowry, Martin, Strus, Tucker and Yurtseven starting vs. Suns. – 8:33 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

T H E F I V E

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/6o7PC5mDjy – 8:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat starters

Kyle Lowry

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

PJ Tucker

Omer Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/k5DG0WZeSR – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hmm, Max Strus stays in the Heat starting lineup ahead of Robinson.

Starters: Yurtseven, Tucker, Martin, Lowry. – 8:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

What’s next for Kyle Guy after his 10-day deal with the Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest and Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns (9 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 8:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

tonight’s starters, hot off the press pic.twitter.com/XF90FCyv24 – 8:31 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Saturday night steez 😎

#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/cNoR1kOcfU – 8:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Quick take on #NBAAllStar fan voting, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and how #Suns players will get in next month’s All-Star game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/zxs0KK3BQF – 8:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s game is the last of the season for the Heat in the Pacific or Mountain time zones. The Heat’s lone remaining game with a scheduled starting time later than 8 p.m. is the 8:30 p.m. Eastern game rescheduled for Feb. 1 in San Antonio. – 8:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/5iWcEG31UE – 8:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Heat’s long and winding road, “This road trip has been really unique. When you rewind it and think about when we flew into San Antonio [on Dec. 29], that feels like two months ago. I mean that feels like two months ago. We had to remind ourselves this morning.” – 7:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’ve admired Monty, like a lot of people in this business.” #HEATCulture coach Erik Spoelstra. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ohxsWQCYGk – 7:53 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Duane Washington, heat check. Nails it. Three triples in 100 seconds for the rookie. He can play. Pacers up 14. – 7:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Erik Spoelstra talking about Chris Paul. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/D88dTZdHFG – 7:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

First time I’ve seen Abdel Nader on the court getting shots up before a game or after a practice/shootaround since his injury. Good sign for his potential return from the right knee injury that has kept him out since mid-November. – 7:39 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will not play tonight. – 7:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out. – 7:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will NOT play tonight – 7:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jimmy Butler out. #Suns #HEATCulture – 7:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It improves your capacity to learn.”

Monty Williams on what he gained from getting to the finals last season and losing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kibqdRryim – 7:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Suns coach Monty Williams reflected on Kyle Lowry’s defensive impact from his days as a 76ers assistant, “We call it the Lowry effect. He used to drive Joel Embiid crazy when we were in Philly. He’s just a really good player and a pain in the butt.” – 7:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Monty Williams calls Kyle Lowry a “really good player and a pain in the butt.” To play against, I assume. – 7:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Suns coach Monty Williams on the Heat, “It is one of the programs that influences what we do here.” And, “Whoever they plug in, they just get after it and go after it.” – 7:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said the Heat have perfected their player development and placed them alongside the Warriors and Spurs as the types of programs and cultures the Suns have model themselves after – 7:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Suns coach Monty Williams on Erik Spoelstra, “They arguably have the best coach in the league, him, Steve [Kerr], Pop [Gregg Popovich].” Adds, “Spo is one of the coaches I look up to almost as much as anybody” – 7:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Perfected it.”

Monty Williams on #Heat‘s player development program as he said #Suns take a great deal from what Miami has done and implemented in the program. – 7:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams called Max Strus one of the best shooters in the league and said they talked about him yesterday when preparing for the Miami matchup.

Strus is averaging 23.0 PPG and 5.2 3PM/G in his last 6 games. – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Suns coach Monty Williams on Omer Yurtseven, “I’m trying to figure out how they found that guy. . . . That guy is skilled and he’s tough. He’s certainly a Miami DNA guy.” – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Suns coach Monty Williams on Max Strus, “That young man is one of the best shooters in the league and you have to respect his ability get his shots off quickly.” – 7:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Get as close as you can to a base.” Monty Williams on when players are trying to get back in shape as Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee are available to play tonight. #Suns – 7:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

During his pregame media season, Monty Williams says Max Strus “is one of the best shooters in the league.” – 7:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

In regards to any potential minutes restrictions tonight, Monty Williams said the Suns are just going to see how Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee respond – 7:16 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns say Abdel Nader is out of health and safety protocols. Still dealing with the right knee that has kept him out the last 6 weeks. – 7:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Abdel Nader (knee) is out of protocols, but will be reconditioning and recovering from a knee injury. #Suns – 7:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Paris Bass’ NBA journey took him abroad, through loss, to the Suns – https://t.co/x0Mu5KTCNV via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYnOzd8s8l – 7:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols for Heat, but is not with the team. So only Marcus Garrett remains in protocols for the Heat. – 6:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols, but he is not with the team for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Marcus Garrett is now the only Heat player remaining in protocols. – 6:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

UPDATE: Gabe Vincent is no longer in health and safety protocols, but his status remains out for tonight’s game (not with team). – 6:31 PM

My laptop’s journey is coming to an end. It’s a mac book air from around 2015 so it’s had a bloody good run. What’s the recommendation? What should I be looking at getting? – 6:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

With Clippers emptying bench, worth pointing out that James Ennis’ hardship contract expired after Phoenix – 5:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Bucks, #Suns headline Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 road tour stops (w/video) #Nets https://t.co/PhyHnvz2Ts via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vpNq0vGm3g – 5:33 PM

In Pat Shurmur’s upcoming book about the 2021 Broncos season, “Three and Out,” I can’t wait for the chapter detailing his strategies for burying Javonte Williams. It’s really a clinic for how to take an actual asset and flush it down the toilet. – 4:54 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs fans can’t ever say the NBA office has never done them a solid. The Jan 20 game vs PHX has been moved from a 9 PM start to a 6:30 start. It’s the 2nd night of a Home BTB as TOR will be in the night before. – 4:35 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

If you’re going to the Mavs vs Suns game on Jan. 20 or were worried about it being too late to watch, a heads up for you. NBA announced a game time change today, it will now be 6:30 CST instead of the previously scheduled 9p start. Still an exclusive TNT broadcast – 4:23 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers shot 6 for 20 behind the arc in the first quarter today.

They were 6 for 28 from 3-point range — for the game — two nights ago in Phoenix. – 4:11 PM

Way too much heat in this month’s @Whataburger Whataplays 🔥

Y’all playing with 🍔, 🍟 or 🥤? pic.twitter.com/Pg5mwpDL2K – 4:00 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Less than three minutes into this matinee vs. Memphis and Reggie Jackson has tied his number of made three-pointers from Thursday’s game vs. Phoenix. Was 2-8 in that one. Afterward, said he had to be better. He’s been very good to start. – 3:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

What’s next for Kyle Guy after 10-day deal with Heat? “They’ll tell me when they think they need to tell me. Whether that’s at the end of the 10-day or today or tomorrow, I don’t know. So we’ll see.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Mario Chalmers explains coaching interest – 3:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Still wild that the Heat are dead last in spot-up shooting frequency this season

Yet 2nd in points per possession

The Heat are currently 4th in the NBA in 3 point % at the moment, which has really kept them above water

PJ Tucker’s surge is a big reason – 3:27 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1976, the @Golden State Warriors Phil Smith scored a career-high 51 points in a win over the Suns.

Smith matched his career high on Dec. 11, 1976. His career scoring average of 15.1 PPG is second-lowest among NBA players with multiple 50-point games (Jamal Crawford, 14.6). pic.twitter.com/yM1ElnOkIC – 3:01 PM