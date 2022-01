Guacamelee! publisher and developer DrinkBox Studios has announced that its next game, Nobody Saves the World, has locked down its release date to January 18. Nobody Saves the World promises a different take on the action-RPG genre. Playing as the titular Nobody, you're tasked with stopping The Calamity and finding missing magician Nostramagus. To do so, you harness the powers of more than 15 forms, each having its own mechanics and abilities that you can mix and match into some fairly wacky builds.

