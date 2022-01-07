ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and crypto market in collapse: USA and Kazakhstan among the causes

By Kim Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe graph you see below is quite telling, and it shows the situation more clearly than words can. Bitcoin is swooping, as are all other major cryptocurrencies and, in general, the digital currency market. The record times of October first, and then November, when Bitcoin even touched $ 68,641....

Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged Today

The crypto market sell-off has continued into Monday, with most tokens down considerably in morning trading. Mega-cap tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) both broke through psychological barriers, with Bitcoin dipping below $40,000 per token and Ethereum diving below $3,000 per token this morning. Currently, both tokens are down, though losses have been limited to 0.6% and 2.5%, respectively, for Bitcoin and Etheruem over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET.
TheStreet

Crypto Is Now The #1 Threat For Investors

With the price of ether up by nearly 200% since last year, investing in cryptocurrency can seem like the most obvious choice. But as anyone who has been around too many crypto bros can tell you, it also comes with significant volatility and risk: cryptocurrency is, according to an annual report by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), the asset class that poses the biggest risk to investors.
Country
China
u.today

SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past weekend, U.Today presents the top four news stories. According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, at the moment, only 44% of SHIB holders are now in profit, with 52% holding at a loss and 5% breaking even. The rapid drop in Shiba Inu’s profitability percentage is linked to the current cryptocurrency market sell-off, which resulted in a 15-20% reduction in the value of most altcoins. After entering a strong correction phase, the meme coin was actively supported by whales, but their buying power is not significantly affecting the asset’s price.
dailyhodl.com

Is Bitcoin in a Bear Market? Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Updates Outlook on BTC

Popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen doesn’t think Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to escape its price doldrums any time soon. The analyst tells his 687,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin has fallen far short of its bull market support band, a market indicator derived from the 20-week simple moving average (SMA) and the 21-week exponential moving average (EMA).
d1softballnews.com

US Inflation, Nasdaq, M&A – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

Investing.com – and bonds remain the main victims of the current economic / financial environment, awaiting new US inflation data arriving Wednesday. The pressure on wages has led Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 to forecast four Federal funds hikes over the next 12 months, with bond rates likely to continue to rise. Meanwhile, the ferment on M&A operations in Europe remains high, while conflicting news arrives from the Omicron chapter. Here is the main financial market news this Monday January 1st:
Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Like Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Cosmos Plunged Today

Ethereum holders are being liquidated fast, causing prices to crash. Investors are worried about the economy as well as omicron sweeps across the world. The weekend continues to be a rough time for cryptocurrency holders. The stock market closes on Saturday and Sunday, but digital assets trade 24 hours, 7 days a week and Saturday has repeatedly been a down day for the cryptocurrency market over the past month.
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Falls, Bitcoin and Ethereum Out of the Positive Zone Again

Following a slight and short-lasting improvement, the market sentiment dropped once more over the past week. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets stands today at 5.06, while a week ago it stood at 5.16, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics. Notably, there are no more coins in the positive zone among the first 10 coins, and only one among all the rated coins.
The Independent

Bitcoin slides towards dreaded ‘Death Cross’

Bitcoin is approaching a market pattern known as a “death cross” after experiencing one of the worst price slides in recent years.The cryptocurrency dipped below $40,000 on Monday following seven straight days of losses, marking the longest losing streak since August 2019 and the worst start to a year since 2012. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin has since recovered slightly but market analysts are now watching to see if it can hold and remain above the dreaded death cross.The ominous-sounding term refers to when bitcoin’s 50-day moving average crosses its 200-day moving average, which has historically indicated...
investing.com

Global Cryptocurrency Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Transparency in Financial Payments are Expected to Propel the Growth of the Market

The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.Major players in the cryptocurrency market are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Ledger SAS, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)., Xapo, BitGo, Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global Inc., CoinDesk, and Bitmain Technologies Ltd.The cryptocurrency market consists of sales of digital or virtual currencies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate independently of a central bank and employ encryption techniques to regulate the formation of their units and verify the transfer of payments.
u.today

Crypto Has Entered a Bear Market, But Here Is a Positive Sign, Data Suggests

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
