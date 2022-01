So despite the reservations and concerns of two Plan Commission members, Iris Sims and Paul Beckwith, the building plan was approved. Have we not noticed that once a plan is approved it very probably will never get better? Jon Hale asserts that we should not “let perfect be the enemy of good.” I do not think this plan is even good, much less perfect. All the doubts and concerns about lack of parking, few affordable housing units and height of the building should be resolved by the architect before giving anyone the go-ahead. If he/she is unable to do so, this is then a deal breaker.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO