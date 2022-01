As a junior at the College of the Holy Cross, I have been able to take a number of courses in which I have discussed humanity’s relationship with nature. During my freshman year I was enrolled in a seminar course called Disenchantment and Alienation. In this class we talked about how modern society has been marked by rationalizing the disenchantment of the world. We read the works of philosophers like Max Weber, Karl Marx, and Henry David Thoreau to gain insight into the ways in which our world has been sapped of its mysterious qualities and natural richness. Over the course of the year we grappled with the most influential philosophical theories of the alienated state of modern life and were able to relate when considering our own disenchanted lives in the context of some of today’s most pressing existential and social issues. After completing this seminar I have become even more aware of the devastating effect technology in particular has had on our relationships with nature, and that it is one of the biggest root causes of our disenchantment with not just the natural world, but with the people around us as well.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO