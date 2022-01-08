Hawks Win Nail-Biter at the Betty, 80-75

Anfernee Simons scores 31 points and Jusuf Nurkic nearly has triple-double in 103-88 win over Sacramento.The Trail Blazers' looked like the team everybody expected them to be Sunday at Moda Center. Even still playing without Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers controlled the game and beat Sacramento 103-88. Anfernee Simons had 31 points and Jusuf Nurkic nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. The Blazers (15-24) shot only .420 from the field but made 17 3-pointers and held Sacramento to .388 shooting (7 of 31 3-pointers, .226). Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points for the Kings (16-26). Portland plays a makeup game with Brooklyn (and guard Kyrie Irving) on Monday before heading out on a six-game road trip, starting Thursday at Denver. Lillard will not travel with the team on the road trip, still dealing with his abdominal tendinopathy. The road trip also includes stops at Washington (Jan. 15), Orlando (Jan. 17), Miami (Jan. 19), Boston (Jan. 21) and Toronto (Jan. 23). {loadposition sub-article-01}

