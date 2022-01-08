ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorenzo Insigne to leave Napoli after 15 years, join Toronto in MLS

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne will end his 15-year association with Napoli at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract agreement with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. Insigne will join Toronto on a four-year deal...

