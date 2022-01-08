Lorenzo Insigne to leave Napoli after 15 years, join Toronto in MLS

Rafa Benitez has confirmed defender Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton in the January transfer window.No explanation was offered by the manager as to why the left-back has asked for a transfer, but Benitez suggested Digne wants to put his own interests ahead of the club. Everton have had a rough patch of form this season and they are 15th in the Premier League, just eight points outside of the relegation zone.Benitez said: “I have had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. What do you expect a manager to do when a player...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO