DENVER — The Vic Fangio era is over. The Broncos have fired Fangio after three seasons as the team's head coach, The Gazette confirmed Sunday and the team later announced. Fangio finished his tenure 19-30, missing the playoffs all three seasons and going 7-9 in year one, 5-11 in year two and 7-10 in year three. He was 5-13 against AFC West opponents, including 1-5 against the Raiders and 0-6 against the Chiefs, most recently losing 28-24 to Kansas City Saturday at home. Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis and General Manager George Paton informed Fangio of their decision to part ways Sunday morning.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO