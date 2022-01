We have made it through another pandemic winter holiday. Fortunately, COVID-19 fatalities have decreased since the year before, however, the numbers still weren’t ideal. Using Dec. 25 as a reference date, the death rate from COVID-19 in the United States was 4.27 per million in 2021, compared to 7.48 per million in 2020. In Canada, it was 0.42 per million in 2021, compared to 2.95 per million the previous year — a much more significant decrease. The difference that vaccination is making becomes clear when comparing the corresponding rates of fully vaccinated people: 61.4 per cent in the U.S. compared...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO