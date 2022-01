You may still have to wear a mask on Monday if you are a Gibraltar student or staff member. Superintendent Tina Van Meer announced on Thursday that K-12 staff members and K-6 students would still be required to mask up despite the school board voting to lift the mandate at its last meeting. The board also directed the district to do what was necessary to keep in-person learning uninterrupted. In her letter to parents and staff, Van Meer announced that eight students and two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the holiday break started and suggested that the number could be even higher.

