Video Shows Cast Members Discussing Future Of ‘Chucky’

By Thomas Tuna
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChucky is set to slash its way into a second season…but what does the future hold for the infamous killer doll?. Syfy and USA Network renewed the popular small-screen spinoff of the classic Child’s Play film franchise late last year, so how do members of the cast feel about continuing the...

Dramatic Teaser Drops For Last Episode Of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

It’s time to see what real evil looks like. The penultimate episode of Dexter: New Blood aired this past weekend on Showtime, and now, a promo video for next weekend’s 10th and final chapter–courtesy of screenrant.com–can be seen on this page. The last episode–Sins of the...
Meet the New Cast Members in ‘Jackass Forever’ Featurette

While Jackass Forever represents a reunion of the original Jackass crew, the team is down several members. Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011 and Bam Margera was fired from the film early in production. They couldn’t necessarily be “replaced,” but the roster could be filled out with several new members. Given that the rest of the Jackasses are getting into their 40s and 50s, and the film mostly involves incredibly dangerous stunts, they probably needed additional performers who were a little younger and thus recuperate from injuries faster.
Zendaya And Tom Holland Discussed A Future ‘Euphoria’ Cameo

With HBO’s hit series Euphoria returning this weekend (January 9) Zendaya discussed the new season… and also talked about her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland’s campaign to get him to make a guest appearance on the show. Back in December during a Q&A...
‘Wolf Like Me’ Howls Onto Peacock Later This Month

Nothing like a little werewolf-tinged horror/comedy to kick off the new year. A six-episode series slyly titled Wolf Like Me will debut on Peacock next week–Jan. 13–and a trailer, courtesy of syfy.com and seen on this page, teases the unique premise. Created and directed by Abe Forsythe (the...
New Video Highlights Legacy Actors Talking About ‘Scream’

Neve Campbell and David Arquette–two of the mainstays of the Scream franchise–got together for an interview on Good Morning America, and they brought along a new clip from next week’s much-anticipated film. The snippet, courtesy of collider.com, can be seen on this page. In the teaser, Arquette’s...
‘Jackass Forever’ Video Highlights New Cast Members and Their Wild Stunts

Ahead of the release of Jackass Forever next month, the team has shared a video introducing some of the newest additions to the cast. Alongside the returning members of the Jackass family, the fourth entry in the movie series introduces Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach “Zackass” Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, and Jasper Dolphin of Odd Future fame, among others. In the newly released clip, which was first shared by Uproxx, the fresh faces detailed their excitement at getting to work with the legendary Johnny Knoxville & Co.
Noah Hawley Offers Update On His Upcoming ‘Alien’ TV Series

The enormity of the Alien universe is coming to the small screen. But slowly. At least that’s the latest word from Noah Hawley, creator and showrunner of the Alien TV series headed for FX on Hulu–sometime next year. At the earliest. The iconic horror/sf classic will be adapted...
‘Renfield’ Expands Cast, Gives Some Insight Into Other Roles

This will not be your grandfather’s R.M. Renfield. The Universal Pictures feature that places the spotlight on the (up until now) sniveling and strange lackey of Dracula has added another member to its growing cast, according to a report on collider.com. Adrian Martinez–with big screen (Focus) and small screen...
'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
‘Cobra Kai’ Star Vanessa Rubio Takes Great Pride in Series’ Latino Representation and Character Empowerment

Playing Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai means a great deal to Vanessa Rubio for a number of reasons. Beyond her character being a smart, strong single mother, attempting to protect her son (played by Xolo Maridueña) while also encouraging his involvement in martial arts, Rubio understands the importance of her Latina representation onscreen. And she’s working hard to maximize the situation. Bumped up to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season dropping on the streaming service New Year’s Eve, the actress offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect and discussed the deeper levels of...
Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Nathan Fillion's Octopus and Harry's Wicked Master Plan — Watch

Harry Vanderspeigle is worried he’s becoming too human, and that can’t be good for planet Earth’s future. Unless, of course, your name is Asta. In the official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 (which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Syfy), Harry is back in Patience, Colo., and even though he returns little Max Hawthorne safe and sound, he has not fully abandoned his villainous ways and plans for destruction. Not by a longshot. In the clip embedded above, Nathan Fillion’s telepathic aquarium-bound octopus suggests that more of Harry’s people will surely be arriving soon to complete the mission to destroy mankind....
