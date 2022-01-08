ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup highlights: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Chelsea predictably outclass battling National League side Chesterfield to...

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Thomas Tuchel's side advance into fourth round of FA Cup with ruthless display, but the Spireites gave travelling fans a day to remember at Stamford Bridge

They were only 10 minutes of the tie remaining and they were 5-0 down when Chesterfield mustered a rare foray forward at Stamford Bridge. The National League side had never stopped trying, never stopped striving, and their fans had never stopped singing, even as Chelsea banged in goal after goal. Now, as their team attacked the end where they stood, they sensed their moment.
Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
Chelsea vs. Chesterfield: FA Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

Chesterfield have struggled in the past few years as they were in League One as recently as the 2016-17 season before two relegations in a row saw them fall to the National League. As this is a trip to Chelsea, they won't even be in line for the gate receipt boost of the match but the players will be up for the occasion facing the reigning European Champions.
FA Cup fourth round draw: Non-league Kidderminster to host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth

Non-league Kidderminster were handed a dream home tie against West Ham of the Premier League in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds. Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield. Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on...
Masters snooker 2022: Mark Williams pots 'sensational' one-handed escape

Watch as Mark Williams pots a "sensational" one-handed escape to secure a tightly-contested fifth frame and eventually defeat defending Masters champion Yan Bingtao at Alexandra Palace. MATCH REPORT: Mark Williams knocks out defending champion Yan Bingtao. Available to UK users only.
FA Cup highlights: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

Watch highlights as Joe Ironside scores the winner as League One Cambridge secure a huge FA Cup upset by beating Premier League Newcastle at St James' Park. MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport...
FA Cup highlights: Port Vale 1-4 Brentford

Watch highlights as Bryan Mbeumo fires a hat-trick for Brentford to help clinch a 4-1 victory for the Premier League side at Port Vale and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round. MATCH REPORT: Port Vale 1-4 Brentford. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third...
FA Cup highlights: Coventry City 1-0 Derby County

Watch highlights as Coventry City need just one goal to edge past Wayne Rooney's Derby County and into the FA Cup fourth round. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
FA Cup highlights: Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Watch highlights as Championship leaders Bournemouth ease past National League side Yeovil by way of an Emiliano Marcondes hat-trick to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Yeovil Town 1-3 AFC Bournemouth. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the...
FA Cup highlights: Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool

Watch highlights as as League Two Hartlepool United came from a goal down to stun Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup third round. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
