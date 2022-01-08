The City of South Fulton wants your input on parks

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta City Council released the following statements today as their legislative terms near a close:. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Atlanta as both a Council member and Council president. It would be impossible to capture all of the memorable moments and contributions in a single statement. However, I am most grateful for the opportunity to drive the creation of the City’s first Office of the Inspector General, promote economic growth and development throughout the city, raise awareness of local government’s responsibility to operate transparently, and advocate for greater public inclusion in policymaking. Every triumph and every struggle has been well worth the effort in the journey toward co-creating a greater Atlanta for us all. The last 20-plus years have given me an opportunity to perform much work on behalf of the city, and there still remains much more to be done. Thank you to the citizens of Atlanta for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to contributing in new and exciting ways as the city of Atlanta moves forward.” – Council President Felicia A. Moore.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 DAYS AGO