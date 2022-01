High School: Comes to Georgia Tech from Rock Springs, Ga. A two-time GADC Class A Player of the Year, Minghini also earned first team all-state and all-region honors in 2018 and 2019. During her time at Gordon Lee High School, Minghini threw over 500 strikeouts, finishing with a 0.81 ERA. The lefty was also a force at the plate, with a career .450 batting average while helping lead her squad to four Class A state championship titles. She also won an ASA/USA national championship with the Tennessee Mojo in 2018 and was named Chattanooga Time Free Press Best of Preps and Walker County Pitcher of the Year in 2019. Her intended major is biomedical engineering.

