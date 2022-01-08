ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia: New massacre in Tigray

Cover picture for the articleGuerrillas of his People’s Liberation Front Tigre (TPLF) today announced that a drone strike in conflict-torn northern Ethiopia had killed dozens of people in a refugee camp. TPLF spokesman Getachiu Renta wrote on Twitter that the camp had been attacked in the small town of Tendebid in northwest Tigray. It has...

dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Ugandan author who called leader’s son ‘obese’ detained by government

Acclaimed Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a well-known critic of the country’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested and detained by the government on unknown charges. “I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but...
AFRICA
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
Washington Post

Ending the war in Ethiopia

In the Dec. 31 The World article “Abiy up close: ‘His leadership is failing,’ ” Filsan Abdi shared her invaluable look into the situation in Ethiopia during the civil war being held under its communication blockade. However, rather than being an objective view of the situation, the article focused on attacking the authority and decision-making of the current administration, which only enforces that which has led to the lack of peace as an option in this conflict.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Envoy Feltman to Visit Ethiopia Thursday, Meet With Officials

WASHINGTON - U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman will visit Ethiopia Thursday for meetings with senior government officials to discuss peace talks, a senior State Department official said, in Washington's latest push to bring an end to the conflict. The yearlong war between Ethiopia's government and the leadership of...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. “The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo… located in Northwestern Tigray close to...
POLITICS
BBC

Ethiopia civil war: Tigray hospital running out of food for starving children

Three-month old Surafeal Mearig lies helpless at the biggest hospital in Ethiopia's war-torn region of Tigray. His eyes are wide open, and his ribs press against his thin-wrinkled skin. He is among many children suffering from malnutrition because of the 14-month civil war that has also spread to the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Tigray conflict: Ethiopia frees rebel leaders in Christmas amnesty

Ethiopia's government says it will free several prominent opposition figures as the country marks Orthodox Christmas. Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the government was making the move in a bid to achieve national reconciliation and to promote "unity". Leaders of the rebel Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF)...
AFRICA
AFP

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
POLITICS
WNCY

Mali proposes five-year election delay to West African bloc

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali’s interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbours that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast on Saturday. The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections...
POLITICS
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said. The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania. A common position of the Security Council "is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.
POLITICS
hngn.com

Somalia in Chaos After President Suspends Prime Minister Over Corruption Allegations

Somalia residents fear the possibility of political violence after the country's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the latter's corruption allegations against the region's leader. The situation has prompted calls from the United States and the United Kingdom urging for the officials to calm...
POLITICS
Reuters

China plans peace envoy for conflict-riven Horn of Africa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it would appoint a special envoy to foster peace in the turbulent Horn of Africa and wanted to shift focus on the continent to trade over infrastructure. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments in Kenya, which has been active...
WORLD

