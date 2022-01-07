ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Don’t you have anything better to do?” [VIDEO]

By Kim Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bat-signal of Ben Affleck lights up the sky of Gotham again: the actor is back to talk about the not too positive experience in the role of the DC hero and specifically of Batman v Superman. Fans will probably still have the “Sad Affleck“, Born right after a...

Why didn’t Ben Affleck direct The Batman? Here is his motivation

Although the SnyderVerse has been the subject of numerous criticisms over the years, many considered Ben Affleck’s transposition of the Dark Knight to the big screen as one of the best. Ben Affleck refused to direct The Batman. The actor had also been chosen by Warner to direct a...
‘Injured by the comments on my casting’

Easy to say they were supporters of Ben Affleck’s Batman at the time of the wave of hashtags in support of the so-called Batfleck: as many will remember, in reality, at the time of the announcement of the Argo star in the cast of Batman v Superman in the role of the superhero of Gotham the reactions from the fans were not the best.
“Shooting the film was a nightmare”

Ben Affleck talks openly about his experience on the set of Justice League, finally expressing his real feelings. Ben Affleck doesn’t seem to have had much fun on the film set Justice League, released in cinemas in 2017 after a (literal) series of unfortunate events. The film, which sees the formation of one of the most famous superhero teams in the DC universe, was born under the direction of Zack Snyder. But a personal tragedy made it impossible for the director to continue with his work and tell his version of the legendary team-up of heroes. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder, making a very different film than the one originally intended. But, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times which also touches on the subject of the famous meme “Sad Affleck”, Ben Affleck confirms that not only the reshoot of the film, but other elements added up to make the shooting a nightmare.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck Says Shooting ‘Justice League’ Was the “Worst Experience”

Ben Affleck would apparently like to lock his Justice League memories away in a hidden cave. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times that published online on Friday, the 49-year-old Oscar winner was asked about difficult times in his recent past. Among the moments he discussed was his 2017 announcement that he would no longer direct The Batman, the Matt Reeves-helmed film that will now mark Robert Pattinson’s debut as the title superhero. After Affleck explained he has come to the realization that he should focus on career choices that make himself happy, rather than trying to please others, he continued,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck Says “Depressing” ‘Gigli’ Response “Really Made Me Question Things”

Ben Affleck is continuing his recent stroll down memory lane, this time dredging up recollections of the film that introduced him to real-life girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. For Entertainment Weekly’s February cover story that published online on Tuesday, Affleck spoke to longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. During the interview, Damon asked Affleck to discuss a number of projects from his past, one of which was director Martin Brest’s infamously underperforming 2003 crime comedy Gigli, which co-starred Affleck and Lopez. Affleck began by mentioning that he was a big fan of Brest’s previous films, including Midnight Run and Beverly Hills Cop. The star...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos

Violet Affleck is Jennifer Garner 2.0! The 16-year-old looked like a total adult as she exited a vehicle and helped her siblings and mom unload their belongings. Violet Affleck is all grown up! The 16-year-old is a total clone of mom Jennifer Garner, 49, to the point they could be sisters. Violet was seen returning to Los Angeles with her mom on Saturday, Jan. 1 after a holiday getaway with her siblings Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Violet was seen unloading the car alongside her mom, carrying and moving various duffle bags which they took on vacation.
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
