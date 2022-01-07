“Don’t you have anything better to do?” [VIDEO]

Ben Affleck talks openly about his experience on the set of Justice League, finally expressing his real feelings. Ben Affleck doesn’t seem to have had much fun on the film set Justice League, released in cinemas in 2017 after a (literal) series of unfortunate events. The film, which sees the formation of one of the most famous superhero teams in the DC universe, was born under the direction of Zack Snyder. But a personal tragedy made it impossible for the director to continue with his work and tell his version of the legendary team-up of heroes. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder, making a very different film than the one originally intended. But, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times which also touches on the subject of the famous meme “Sad Affleck”, Ben Affleck confirms that not only the reshoot of the film, but other elements added up to make the shooting a nightmare.

