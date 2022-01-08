ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Injured by the comments on my casting’

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasy to say they were supporters of Ben Affleck’s Batman at the time of the wave of hashtags in support of the so-called Batfleck: as many will remember, in reality, at the time of the announcement of the Argo star in the cast of Batman v Superman in the...

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" Movie

DC's forthcoming The Flash film could seriously shake things up in the cinematic universe, according to a new report from TMZ. The Ezra Miller-led project, which is due out later this year, will allegedly give fans their last look at Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, and some are even claiming that it will "erase every movie that [Zack] Snyder has done."
MOVIES
Kevin Smith Recalls Writing Failed ‘Superman’ Movie for Ben Affleck: ‘He’s Built Like a Hero’

Kevin Smith was the inaugural guest on Yahoo Entertainment’s “The Never-Weres” series and spoke in detail about an unsuccessful attempt to get a “Superman” movie off the ground with Ben Affleck in the title role. Both men were coming off the success of “Mallrats” at the time. Warner Bros. was in development on a new “Superman” movie titled “Superman Reborn,” but Smith thought the screenplay was “terrible.” That’s when Smith pitched his own “Superman” movie based on “The Death of Superman” comic series. Smith’s script went into development with producer Jon Peters, but the two clashed over casting. “I was writing...
MOVIES
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Confirmed For 'The Flash'

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is confirmed for The Flash as set pics confirm she has filmed for the movie. As pointed out below on Twitter, Gal Gadot is shown getting makeup done for a movie with the working title "Facil Productions," which is now known to be for The Flash.
MOVIES
“Don’t you have anything better to do?” [VIDEO]

The Bat-signal of Ben Affleck lights up the sky of Gotham again: the actor is back to talk about the not too positive experience in the role of the DC hero and specifically of Batman v Superman. Fans will probably still have the “Sad Affleck“, Born right after a video...
MOVIES
Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
MCU Fans Believe Henry Cavill is On His Way to the MCU Following Rumors of DCEU Reset

A lot of fans have aired their frustrations over the way Warner Bros. and DC Films have handled (or mishandled) Henry Cavill's DC Extended Universe career. The last time we saw Cavill, he was redeeming himself as Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League and despite the fandom being pleased with his performance, it doesn't seem like the studios have plans to keep the British star on board.
MOVIES
Ben Affleck: ‘I Finally Figured Out’ the Best Way to Play Batman While Making ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck has played Batman/Bruce Wayne in comic book tentpoles “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” but it wasn’t until the production of “The Flash” that he realized how satisfying the role can be. “The Flash” reunites Affleck with Ezra Miller as the eponymous hero, plus it throws Michael Keaton’s iteration of the Caped Crusader into the mix as well. Speaking to The Herald Sun (via IGN), Affleck said “The Flash” is home to the best Batman scenes he’s ever done. “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite...
MOVIES
Golden Globes 2022: the ceremony will be private. Meanwhile, the scandals overwhelm the association

The Golden Globes, which is the most “wild” event in Hollywood, will see a 2022 edition in a minor tone. The prizes will be awarded in private, while the foreign press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which organizes the party every year, is overwhelmed by scandals. Also financial, since in a year it turns out to have collected 32 million of dollars, having increased its coffers by 15 million dollars and not even having donated 6 million to charity. DailyMail.com has obtained filings revealing that the nonprofit organization behind the Golden Globes sits on a “treasure” of 62 million dollars in cash.
CELEBRITIES
“Shooting the film was a nightmare”

Ben Affleck talks openly about his experience on the set of Justice League, finally expressing his real feelings. Ben Affleck doesn’t seem to have had much fun on the film set Justice League, released in cinemas in 2017 after a (literal) series of unfortunate events. The film, which sees the formation of one of the most famous superhero teams in the DC universe, was born under the direction of Zack Snyder. But a personal tragedy made it impossible for the director to continue with his work and tell his version of the legendary team-up of heroes. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder, making a very different film than the one originally intended. But, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times which also touches on the subject of the famous meme “Sad Affleck”, Ben Affleck confirms that not only the reshoot of the film, but other elements added up to make the shooting a nightmare.
MOVIES
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC

