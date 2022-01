Here’s the first look at the haunted horror/mystery that just wrapped production. HALF DEAD FRED was written and directed by Bron Theron, and stars Corin Nemic (THE STAND), genre stalwart Tiffany Shepis, Jordan C. Michael, Heidi Schooler and Jason London. According to the official synopsis, “The movie tells the story of Freddy Nash. An alcoholic gumshoe, Nash was in a horrific automobile accident that took the life of his nine-year-old son and left Nash ‘half alive.’ Ever since the accident, Nash has been cursed with the ability to see and communicate with the spirits of the dead, and he and his assistant travel to Flint, Michigan to solve a murder and to find a treasure.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO