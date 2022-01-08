ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 1 day ago

We speak with Sister True Dedication, a disciple of the great Zen Buddhist teacher Thich Nhat Hahn. Sister True Dedication recently edited a collection of Hanh’s thoughts on the spirit’s responsibility for and relationship to the natural world – Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet. She...

kkfi.org

The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
RELIGION
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
ASTRONOMY
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How to Celebrate, and When to Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the Biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

Like Jesus, we are to be in the world, but not of the world

Dear Rev. Graham: My son has been a good kid but lately he is giving in to peer pressure from his friends who have talked him out of going to church, and it’s changing his behavior. While he’s not really comfortable with some of the things they do and say, he feels accepted, and belonging to this group makes him happy. He tries to persuade me that he can make a difference in their lives, but instead they are making a difference in his. Doesn’t that usually spell danger? — F.P.
RELIGION
Mountain Democrat

The Arts: The art of optimism in 2022

If there is one thing we have learned over the past two years, it is that we have no control over massive events that come sweeping into our lives. Yet, we have complete control over how we choose to respond to them. We can respond negatively with fear or optimistically...
ENTERTAINMENT
News-Virginian

Troxel: Without Jesus, Christmas is empty

I was in a hardware store in small town America, somewhere out in “Fly-Over Country,” as the east and west coast thumb-suckers call the middle of our country. If the liberal dweebs truly knew the quality of people they were belittling as unimportant, they would realize that they ignore them to their peril. But I digress.
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

During this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a Jew. He was a good, honest man, seeing clearly the corruption of those in power, fighting for social justice, speaking the words of the prophet Isaiah about feeding the hungry, clothing the poor. He, and prophets of the Hebrew Bible, spoke continually about compassion, welcoming the stranger, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus was called and praised as the “prince of peace,” questioning why nations rage against nation. Isaiah spoke of “beating our swords into plowshares.” In our modern vocabulary, Jesus was a courageous fighter for justice, a “revolutionary” rebelling against unjust powers. With hundreds of Jews of his time and like thousands of courageous people throughout history fighting for the poor and oppressed and for our Earth, God’s precious creation, he was condemned to death by those in power.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Are You Religious or Spiritual? Both or Neither?

Religion, or the belief in and worship of a God(s), and spirituality, a sensory/mood/cognitive experience, are not one and the same. Religious people feel that their "spirituality" derives from their close relationship with a Supreme Being and from the words of a sacred text. Spiritual enlightenment or transcendence can be...
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION
Upworthy

Opting for pets over children 'diminishes us' and 'takes away our humanity,' says Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Wednesday walked into a debate noted for its toxic tone on social media by criticizing couples who choose to have pets instead of children. The 85-year-old argued that people's decision to forgo parenthood leads to a loss of "humanity" and is a detriment to civilization as a whole. The Pope reportedly made the controversial statements while speaking to a general audience about Saint Joseph, Jesus' earthly father. "Joseph shows us that this type of bond is not secondary; it is not an afterthought, no, this kind of choice is among the highest forms of love, and of fatherhood and motherhood," he said, reports PEOPLE. "How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them?"
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Happy 2022! To Heaven Through Hell?

COVID is what happens when you’re busy planning your new year's celebration in an outdoor hot tub. I started my last morning of 2021 getting a positive note—from an unfortunate source, the NYS Department of Health. I guess I couldn’t have asked for a more fitting conclusion to the year, or rather of the past two years, as China wrapped up 2019 by disclosing its recent export.
CELEBRATIONS
manisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: The birth of Jesus Christ, the most important birth ever

No birth into mortality has ever been accompanied with such Heavenly announcements and miracles as the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world! Bright Stars, Angels, Heavenly Choirs, lights and brilliant Glory manifested. Ancient prophets were informed of the coming birth of the Savior. Most of the ancient...
RELIGION
Watertown Daily Times

It's Jesus' Sunday and most should be in church

The command of Hebrews 10:25 is explicit and basic: Do not neglect “to meet together, as is the habit of some. . .”. Christians are supposed to meet together. When they meet together, they are to sing, listen to a sermon, pray, take offerings for missions and the poor, establish and maintain pastors and deacons, baptize and take the Lord’s Supper, fellowship, bear each other’s burdens, love one another, and so forth.
RELIGION

