Celebrities

Julia Fox Gushed About ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Two Weeks Before Dating Kanye West

By Jacklyn Krol
 1 day ago
Julia Fox is apparently a big fan of her boyfriend Kanye West's ex-wife's reality television show. On the Dec. 17 episode of Fox's podcast, Forbidden Fruits, she and co-host Niki Takesh spoke about their love for Keeping Up With the Kardashians while discussing the most viral celebrity couples of...

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

