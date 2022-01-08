ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 men sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

By 850 WFTL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge sentenced three men to life in prison...

KCTV 5

Woman receives 3 consecutive life without parole sentences for triple murder

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman will serve to three consecutive life without parole sentences in prison for a triple murder that happened in in 2019. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Lynnsey D. Jones was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Murder#Prison#Father And Son#Defendants
KFOR

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

On Friday, a judge sentenced three white men to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against his killers:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell, Possible Murder

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Saturday morning, an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento was found dead in his cell. After being found by guards, life-saving measures were taken, however, they were unable to revive the man. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, however, there is speculation that it may have been a homicide.
FOLSOM, CA
krcrtv.com

Oroville mom murderer arraigned in court on Friday; faces life in prison

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Andrew Nathan Iles, the Oroville man charged with shooting and killing his mother, was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on Friday. According to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, 33-year-old Iles called 911 on Wednesday, January 5, shortly after shooting his mother, 58-year-old Susan Hill, twice at close range with a shotgun. Ramsey said investigators spoke with family members and learned Iles was struggling with mental health issues prior to the shooting incident.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Person of interest charged with Centerfolds murder

Chico, Calif.- The Butte County District Attorney's office said a Vina man was arraigned in court Tuesday and charged in the murder of a 21-year-old woman outside of the Centerfolds nightclub from Thursday night. Fernando Palomares, 29, was also charged with using a handgun in the murder of Alicia Flores,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

