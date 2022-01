Right now, it’s hard to find a theater in New York that is not canceling performances due to COVID. It is also, by the way, difficult to find one that is not offering a Lynn Nottage show. “Clyde’s,” a comedy-drama, is hanging on at Second Stage’s Hayes Theatre. “Intimate Apparel,” one of her first, is part of a Met/Lincoln Center collaborative program. It is worth noting that the late Stephen Sondheim wrote to the playwright in 2004, praising “Intimate Apparel” and telling her, “It reminded me of why I wanted to write for the theater in the first place.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO