Pequannock author voice of resiliency and female empowerment

Stella McCartney
Vintage-wash women’s denim jumpsuit in sustainable organic cotton; $837 (reg. $1,395), stellamccartney.com
Stella McCartney Organic Cotton Vintage-Wash Jumpsuit
$837
JW Anderson
Cross-body Cap Nano bag in leather and denim, made from recycled cotton and polyester; $375, matchesfashion.com
JW Anderson Cross-body Cap Nano Bag
$375
Edwin
High-rise red Cai women’s jeans, produced with reduced water usage and clean energy sources; $188, edwin-usa.com and nordstrom.com
Edwin High-rise red Cai Women’s Jeans
$188
Chloé
Recycled denim women’s shirt with high collar and covered fastenings; $895, net-a-porter.com
Chloé Recycled Denim Women's Shirt
$895
Pangaia
Pink unisex hemp denim jacket with sherpa fleece lining made from recycled wool; $295, thepangaia.com
Pangaia Pink Unisex Denim Jacket
$295
Mother x Carolyn Murphy
Denim patchwork skirt reconstructed from a single pair of upcycled jeans; $285, motherdenim.com and net-a-porter.com
Mother x Carolyn Murphy Denim Patchwork Skirt
$285
AG
Men’s Tellis jeans produced with Vapor Wash using 65 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals; $215, agjeans.com
AG Men’s Tellis Jeans
$215
11.11/eleven eleven
Reclaimed-denim men’s slippers with traditional Japanese quilting; $108 (reg. $215), mrporter.com
11.11/eleven eleven Men's Reclaimed Denim Slippers (reg. $215)
$108
This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
