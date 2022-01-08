ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This Is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown Explains Why the Season 6 Finale Is so Powerful

By Katherine Tinsley
goodhousekeeping.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Sterling K Brown is gearing up for the end of This Is Us, he's looking back on the show with joy. The This Is Us star tells Good Housekeeping that he's getting ready to say goodbye to Randall Pearson, a character he was inspired by from the moment he read...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

E! News

This Is Us Creator Explains Why Kate and Toby's Divorce Is "Not All Bad"

Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall. This Is Us may be breaking up beloved couple Kate and Toby, but don't expect a nasty divorce. Following the season six premiere on Jan. 4, show creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman admitted that the writers' goal was to portray what a divorce really looks like. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, "a marriage falling apart is not all bad constantly."
goodhousekeeping.com

Justin Hartley Just Dropped a Bombshell About a 'This Is Us' Movie After Season 6

Justin Hartley is giving us hope that This Is Us may not be finished forever after season 6 wraps up this spring. While the popular series is coming to an end in early 2022, fans are curious to know what's next for the This Is Us cast. Justin admitted to Access Hollywood that a This Is Us film might be in the cards, at least for him.
WRAL

Couple goals: 'This is Us' stars talk about the final season

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Couple goals: 'This is Us' stars talk about the final season. "This is Us" stars talk about "couple goals" as the series prepares to return...
9News

'This Is Us' final season premieres Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — NBC announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of "This Is Us." The family drama will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET and air every Tuesday through May 24, except for Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 during the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Entertainment Weekly

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson on what awaits Randall and Beth

When This Is Us returns to the air after a seven-month hiatus with its season 6 premiere, it will be time for the Big Three to celebrate Birthday No. 41. On his special day, though, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) receives some disconcerting news: the man who burgled their home has been arrested. With Randall suddenly tempted to head down to the courthouse to confront the perp, wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), swoops in with a sexy celebratory offer to distract him. How can Randall refuse? (Check out this clip from the premiere to see exactly how.)
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Teases Final Season Will Give Fans 'Some Closure'

This Is Us Season 6 debuts Tuesday night, and series star Chrissy Metz is teasing that the finale season will give fans "some closure," which they're definitely hoping for. Speaking to Page Six on the red carpet for the This Is Us Season 6 premiere, Metz offered her thoughts on how the show will wrap up. "I do think [fans] will find some closure and some contentment with what transpires and how [creator] Dan Fogelman wraps everything up," she said. Spoilers below for This Is Us Season 5.
E! News

Will Randall Get a Happy Ending on This Is Us? Sterling K. Brown Says...

Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall. It's the beginning of the end for This Is Us. The NBC drama's sixth and final season premieres this week, and as fans are preparing to say goodbye to the beloved Pearson family, so are the stars who brought the characters to life, including Sterling K. Brown.
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Fans Broke Down After Reading Mandy Moore’s Emotional Tweet

Mandy Moore's recent tweet proves that the This is Us final season might be the hardest goodbye in television history. On Tuesday night, This Is Us premiered its first episode of the sixth season. True to TIU fashion, the episode titled "The Challenger" made fans laugh, cry and get really emotional about the thought of saying farewell to the beloved Pearson family. But it's wasn't just fans who were feeling nostalgic over the imminent ending.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Are Losing It Over Season 19 After Hearing What Ellen Pompeo Said

Ellen Pompeo will admit that she never imagined she'd still be playing Meredith Grey 17 years after Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005. Today, 18 seasons later, the 52-year-old actress is essential to the hit medical drama, but the possibility of the show coming to an end is never far from her mind. Now that Grey’s fans are starting to talk about a potential 19th season, Ellen is sharing her honest thoughts about the future of the series.
