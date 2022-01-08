ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White Reveals He Hasn't Used A Set List In 20 Years

thewoodyshow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has a busy year ahead of him. He's got not one, but two albums coming out, and is set to embark on his Supply Chain Issues tour in April. The rocker recently visited iHeartRadio's ALT 98.7 to chat with Chris Booker about his big plans, and in the process...

www.thewoodyshow.com

Comments / 0

