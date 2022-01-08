Vikings Make 11 Roster Moves For Week 18

This week a Twitter user went to Cameo to ask Antonio Brown if he thought Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer should remain with the Minnesota Vikings. Brown didn’t mention anything about Kirk, but he did give a ringing endorsement of Mike Zimmer. He said the Vikings should let Mike Zimmer figure it out and that he is the “best of the best.” I am not sure anyone wants Brown’s endorsement right now, but Coach Zimmer got it. Thanks to Thomas Sullivan (@yfz84) for providing the video. He mentioned several users that also helped chip in some of the money to pay for Brown’s Cameo fee in the ensuing tweets.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO