Of all the things to like about the holidays, if you’re a golfer, this time of year is probably the most difficult, as it keeps you away from the links. The weather this time of year for a good portion of the country just isn’t conducive to golfing, as the snow and rain shutters most courses. There are only so many mental reps you can perform in your head before wanting to pick up a golf club and practice what you’ve envisioned mentally.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO