ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Balmain x Barbie Collaboration Places Black Models & Doll At Center Of Multicultural Campaign

By Tai Saint-Louis
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Luxury French fashion house Balmain has released the first look at its multifaceted collaboration with Barbie. And at the center of the intentionally inclusive campaign are Black models and dolls, albeit only in the metaverse. The new collection features 50 high-end, ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that reimagine Balmain designs...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dickson
Person
Olivier Rousteing
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Doll#Fashion Design#French Fashion#Mattel Creations#Parisian#Nft#The New York Times
hypebeast.com

KAWS Teases Upcoming Collaboration With The North Face

Just in time to combat the winter wind, KAWS has unveiled a teaser of his forthcoming collaboration with The North Face. The sneak peek showcases two versions of The North Face’s signature Mountain Jacket featuring all-over abstract artwork in gray and purple colorways. The jackets include contrasting shoulder panels in coral and black that are outfitted with KAWS’ signature “XX” symbol and The North Face logo.
BUSINESS
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The 7 Best Jewelry Trends Inspired by Spring 2022 Runways

The last couple years of loungewear uniforms and minimalist accessories have inspired everyone lately to go bold with their wardrobe — and that includes jewelry. While dainty chains and layered strands have been among the most enduring jewelry trends, bold bijoux are back in 2022. Continuing the trends seen on fall 2021 runways and red carpets (including the Met Gala and Grammys), chunky accoutrements and retro jewelry punctuated the spring/summer 2022 shows. See: supersized cocktail rings at Dior and Givenchy; door-knocker earrings at Etro, Versace and Carolina Herrera; and maximalist chains on necks, earlobes and waists at Balmain, Givenchy, Tom Ford...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Palace x Crocs Return With Second Classic Clog Collaboration

Following their Summer 2021 team-up, Palace and Crocs are now returning with their second Classic Clog collaboration. Much like the first drop, the new shoes arrive in camo print but in a khaki green and brown palette. Palace’s branding is hidden within the pattern, while the skate brand’s triangle logo appears on the straps. The partnership is further highlighted on Jibbitz charms, which come in the form of Palace’s triangle logo, the letter “P,” ying-yang motifs and more.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

AAPE x 'Minecraft' Collaborate on Creeper-Centric Collection

Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time, has been transported from the digital screen into screen-printed graphics for BAPE sub-label AAPE's latest collection. The release features hoodies, sweaters, and t-shirts that combine the streetwear label's camouflage-heavy iconography with Minecraft's trademark cubed art style. Minecraft's inimitable Creeper enemy and main...
VIDEO GAMES
Highsnobiety

Gucci x Superplastic Collaboration Janky Guggimon Release Info

Gucci has been pushing the boundaries of collaboration this year. Notable ventures include gaming, tapping 100 Thieves for a capsule collection, partnering with The North Face for another co-branded range, staging a show on Hollywood Boulevard, and creating a "hacking" with Balenciaga, a rumored collab with adidas, and a limited-edition Xbox – a pretty impressive selection, to say the least.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Barbie x Balmain Features A Physical Collection & NFTs

I'm a Barbie girl, in a digital world. That might not be how the song goes, but it is definitely the truth. Following an extensive fashion collaboration with KITH, Barbie is entering the luxury sphere together with Balmain, partnering up with the fashion house to create an experience for both the physical and digital worlds.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Prada x adidas Forum Collaborations

The crossover between luxury fashion houses and streetwear is becoming more prominent in the sneaker industry, and in 2022,. will be beefing up its collaborative portfolio with a set of four new footwear offerings. Both of these brands have already come together to launch minimal takes atop the Superstar and Luna Rossa 21, and this year they have prepared monochromatic variations of the adidas Forum Hi and Lows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

Mattel' Barbie Inks Partnership With Balmain For Ready-to-Wear Collection, NFTs

Mattel Inc’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie brand has partnered with French luxury fashion label Balmain to launch a new global ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection. Barbie and Balmain are dropping three one-of-a-kinds NFTs of distinctive Barbie and Ken avatars. The Barbie x Balmain NFTs will be available exclusively through Mattel...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy