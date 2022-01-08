ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple who met at Oregon hot springs to invest $100K

By ZACH URNESS Statesman Journal
Independent Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike and Tamarah Rysavy met at Bagby Hot Springs in 2001. Two decades later, the husband-and-wife duo have been selected as the new operators of the iconic springs nestled in Mount Hood National Forest between Estacada and Detroit, Oregon. The Rysavys were picked from among a pool of applicants...

helenair.com

Related
KXL

Found on Oregon’s Beaches

Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Blue Marlin, Gertrude the Penguin, Chompers the Shark, Stanley the Sturgeon and the American Sea Sta are some of the highlights at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. They’re giant sculptures on the center’s west lawn, made from things that wash up along the Oregon coast. They’re part of a touring exhibit of art pieces designed by artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi. She collects the debris that washes up on beaches in Bandon. There’s more pieces of art inside the cultural center on Highway 101. The exhibit has traveled all over the country. The idea is show how much plastic is littering our oceans.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Wallowa Lake, Oregon: Your Unofficial Travel Guide

Wallowa Lake is easily one of the most beautiful spots in the State of Oregon. Two Pleistocene-era glacial lateral moraines form the 3.7-mile long, 3/4 mile wide, 299-ft. deep ribbon lake’s west and east shores. A terminal moraine—the end of the glaciers’ path—forms the lake’s north end. The Wallowa River flows into Wallowa Lake from the south, through a small community made up of vacation homes, lodging, restaurants, as well as other small businesses. From that point, the water (so pristine that some residents still use it as a drinking source) begins its journey to the Columbia River and on to the Pacific Ocean. At an elevation of 4,372 ft. above sea level, Wallowa Lake is known to sometimes freeze solid in the depths of winter.
OREGON STATE
Oregon State
pdxmonthly.com

Everything You Need to Know about Oregon Sno-Parks

The snow continues to look mighty fine upon Oregon’s majestic mountains, and it looks like we’re in for a proper winter wonderland. Yes, snow season is indeed upon us. Skiers, snowshoers, and winter-sporters of any variety, rejoice! But not before picking up an Oregon sno-park permit, which is needed at designated parking areas from November 1 through April 30—lest you want to get hit with a pesky $30 fine.
OREGON STATE
montanaliving.com

Yellowstone Hot Springs — Montana's Newest Hot Springs Resort

MONTANA LIVING — If you are looking for a great weekend destination to soak away the cold Montana winter, head to the Paradise Valley, where Yellowstone Hot Springs Resort awaits you. Guests enjoy a soak in Yellowstone Hot Springs Resort's plunges. (David Reese photos/Montana Living) When Julius J. LaDuke,...
MONTANA STATE
Mental_Floss

The 16 Most Dangerous National Parks in the U.S.

A family vacation to a national park can quickly turn into an emergency situation, as many of the parks are known for unpredictable weather, difficult terrain, and dangerous wildlife. They may also attract tourists who are new to hiking and underestimate the risks of exploring the wilderness. To see where visitors are most likely to get into trouble, check out this list of the most dangerous national parks in the U.S.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

The 24 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S., Ranked

What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
TRAVEL
goworldtravel.com

Shades of Southern Idaho

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. The breathtaking expanse of the Snake River Canyon draws many travelers to the Southern Idaho city of Twin Falls, mainly to see the canyon’s two most iconic landmarks: The natural architecture of Shoshone Falls inside the canyon and the man-made artwork of the Perrine Bridge that spans across it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Hot Springs Returns to Life

HOLTVILLE — Birds of a different sort of feather flocking together are sure signs that a year after a fire swept through the area, life has returned to Holtville Hot Springs Long-Term Visitor Area. Apparently open, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, those birds — or “snowbirds,”...
HOLTVILLE, CA
107.5 Zoo FM

Horrendous Ice Postpones Big Money Montana Fishing Tournament

An opportunity to land some big prize money and a boost to a local economy are on ice for the time being. Typically during the second weekend of January, West Yellowstone becomes one of the centers of the ice fishing world with an official North America Ice Fishing Circuit (NAIFC) event. There are terrific fishing education opportunities on Friday and Saturday, followed by a world-class competition on Sunday.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up? – Georgine T. It’s true that lava is hot enough to burn up some of our trash. When Kilauea erupted on the Big island of Hawaii in 2018, the lava flows were hotter than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,100 Celsius). That’s hotter than the surface of the planet Venus, and hot enough to melt many rocks. It’s also as hot as waste incinerators, which...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Two teens stranded on freezing Oregon mountain rescued after writing giant ‘SOS’ in snow

Two teenage hikers who got stranded on a mountain in Oregon are now safe and sound, thanks to a message they wrote in the snow.The US Coast Guard says one of its helicopters found the two men, Christian Farnsworth and Parker Jasmer, both 19, after they wrote a giant “SOS” in the snow near their campsite.“These young men did a lot of things right to give themselves the best chance of being rescued,” said Lt Maggie Champin, an aircraft commander at the Coast Guard’s North Bend sector. “By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle, and staying...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in the US

Massive volcanic eruptions are among the best-known moments in history. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, it destroyed the city of Pompeii and people for miles around it. More recent eruptions are widely known parts of recent history. Millions of Americans can remember television coverage of the explosion of Mount Saint Helens in 1980. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

