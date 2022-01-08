Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-9) for a Week 18 game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bengals vs. Browns odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Bengals will rest QB Joe Burrow for this season finale, after wrapping up the AFC North Division title last week. QB Brandon Allen is expected to get the nod. S Vonn Bell, RB Joe Mixon and DE Trey Hendrickson will also sit after positive COVID tests.

For the Browns, QB Baker Mayfield will rest, as he will have season-ending surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. QB Case Keenum draws the start, looking for his second win of the season.

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NFL Week 18 picks and predictions

Bengals at Browns odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:47 p.m. ET.

Money line: Bengals +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Browns -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

Bengals +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Browns -260 (bet $260 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Bengals +5.5 (-108) | Browns -5.5 (-112)

Bengals +5.5 (-108) | Browns -5.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 37.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Bengals at Browns key injuries

Bengals

S Vonn Bell (reserve/COVID) out

(reserve/COVID) out QB Joe Burrow (knee) out

(knee) out DE Trey Hendrickson (reserve/COVID) out

(reserve/COVID) out DT D.J. Reeder (rest) out

(rest) out C Trey Hopkins (reserve/COVID) out

(reserve/COVID) out DE Sam Hubbard (thigh) questionable

(thigh) questionable PK Evan McPherson (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable RB Joe Mixon (reserve/COVID) out

(reserve/COVID) out DT Larry Ogunjobi (reserve/COVID) out

(reserve/COVID) out G Quinton Spain (reserve/COVID) out

(reserve/COVID) out TE C.J. Uzomah (knee, hip) questionable

Browns

CB Troy Hill (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable S John Johnson III (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out TE David Njoku (shoulder) questionable

(shoulder) questionable CB Denzel Ward (groin) questionable

(groin) questionable CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) questionable

Let’s Make This Interesting

Bengals at Browns odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Browns 19, Bengals 16

The Browns (-260) are heavily favored to top the Bengals (+205) in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale. The paying crowd, and those watching on television, will be treated to an Allen vs. Keenum matchup. Neither side is particularly attractive.

AVOID.

The BENGALS +5.5 (-108) are playing it safe and keeping a handful of players sidelined, either by choice (Burrow) or due to COVID (Mixon, Hendrickson, etc.). However, catching nearly a touchdown from a Keenum-led Browns -5.5 (-112) side is a little too much.

The UNDER 37.5 (-117) is the lean here, ever so slightly. Guys like RB Samaje Perine will want to show out as he shoulders the load for the Bengals.

Cincy WR Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play briefly, needing 12 yards to break the team’s single-season receiving yardage record. Once he is able to accomplish that, do not expect to see much more of him, either.

The last time Keenum started for the Browns, it was a more run-intensive offense than usual. This one should be a defensive slog, unlike the first meeting.

NFL Week 18 odds and lines

