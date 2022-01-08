ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Actors Alia Shawkat and John Early talk 'Search Party's' final season

NPR
 2 days ago

ALIA SHAWKAT: (As Dory Sief) I died, and then I came back. I can see the world so clearly now. I see through the lies and the illusions. MEREDITH HAGNER: (As Portia Davenport) That's a level of narcissism that none of us can relate to. JOHN REYNOLDS: (As Drew...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Search Party Review: The Satire Pivots Wildly During An All-In Final Season

Few comedies have ever made as many hard left turns in their lifespan as "Search Party." The series, which began on TBS before moving to HBO Max, will finish its five-season run in January looking almost nothing like it did at the start. In season 1, the show followed four vapid friends as they looked for a missing college classmate. By season 5, the group has started a doomsday cult. Somehow, despite the bizarre last-minute transformation, the show still ends on a resounding high note.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Scott Simon
Person
John
Person
Alia Shawkat
theplaylist.net

‘Search Party’ Season 5 TV Review: The Satire Is Still Funny & Riveting As The Series Goes Off The Rails In The Final Season

Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) has been through a lot in five seasons. She deserves a major final act more than most characters. The protagonist of “Search Party,” a TBS comedy that jumped over to HBO Max in its third season, gets that major final act in the fifth season bringing her crazy arc to a close in a way that even hardcore fans of this increasingly surreal satire couldn’t predict. In many ways, “Search Party” barely resembles the character-driven study of how easily a girl could disappear from this increasingly cynical world that it was in its first and second season. When it jumped to HBO Max, it got notably sillier, especially in a fourth season that turned Dory into a hostage and broke her down entirely. While it’s nowhere near as dark and dour as Season 4 (which is a good thing), Season 5 turns up the broad satire more than ever, bringing this series about identity to the world of social influencers, cults, and tech companies. Like the other HBO Max seasons, “Search Party” has a habit of bringing up interesting ideas or themes and then drifting away from them, like a girl distracted by a missing poster she passes on the sidewalk, but there’s something entertaining in how confidently this show goes off the rails in its final few episodes. Dory deserves nothing less.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Why Search Party Fans Can Expect a "S--t Show of Epic Proportions" for the Final Season

The Search Party is coming to an end. Friday, Jan. 7 marks the launch of the cult comedy's fifth and final season on HBO Max. So it's not surprising that the show's stars—Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds—were feeling emotional during their exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the farewell season. In fact, Early, who plays pathological liar Elliott Goss on Search Party, confessed that he's "still very sad that it's over," adding, "It was the best job I'll ever have. I can't believe I got to be on something that's as funny as it is." Expressing a similar sentiment, Hagner, who plays the desperate...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Why Search Party season 6 isn't happening on HBO Max

Search Party is the dark comedy series that won fans over since its premiere in 2016. The show received even more acclaim after shifting to HBO Max for its third season and attracting a wider audience. However, the sitcom won’t be returning for a sixth round – and fans want to know why.
TV SERIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Friday: New 20/20, Jeff Goldblum joins final ‘Search Party’ season

RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., VH1) - A new cast of queens compete for $100,000 in the Season 14 premiere. Singer Lizzo guest judges. 20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News reports on the murder of Molly Watson, found dead on a quiet Missouri roadway just two days before she was set to marry longtime boyfriend James Addie. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate web of lies surrounding Addie, spun to conceal his biggest secret of all – he was living a double life, both engaged to Watson and married for over 20 years with kids at home. ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts has the first interview with Melanie Addie, Addie’s ex-wife.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Millennials#Search Party#Hbo
Den of Geek

Search Party Season 5 Concludes a Modern Comedy Classic

This Search Party review contains no spoilers. Search Party is an unconventional series that’s followed a unique path from the start, but its fifth and final season is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen done by a comedy series. Search Party season 5 is a...
TV SERIES
Fremont Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Remembering Betty White, Lyle Lovett Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Final ‘Search Party’

RuPaul’s Emmy-winning drag-stravagazna returns for a 14th season of fabulous sashaying. A weekend of vintage episodes saluting the late, great Betty White begins with a broadcast of her 1978 celebrity roast. Lyle Lovett is back on CBS hit Blue Bloods as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. The party is over for HBO Max’s cult comedy Search Party after five seasons.
TV SHOWS
thecinemaholic.com

Search Party Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, ‘Search Party’ is an entertaining sitcom that revolves around a group of friends in New York City. As Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia try to find Chantal Witherbottom, loyalties are questioned, and dark secrets surface. Soon, the twenty-somethings find their lives rapidly spiraling out of control.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

‘Search Party’ Cast & Creators Break Down the Final Chapter of Their Crazy Comedy

The search is coming to a close as quirky comedy Search Party launches its fifth and final season on HBO Max. A lot has changed for the core group of characters at the center of this piece of millennial pop culture, and Season 5 makes way for some of their weirdest experiences yet. In a show that has included murder, sensational courtroom proceedings, and a season-long hostage situation, the fact that the final chapter could outdo all of it should be reason enough to tune in.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Search Party Season-Premiere Recap: Love Love, Time Time, Everyone Everyone

Search Party is back from the dead, and so is Dory. Hello, all. My name is Bethy, and I’ll be recapping this final season of Millennial Narc Theater. Will Dory’s narcissism actually end the world? Also, should the world maybe end? At Vulturefest, John Early said that Search Party is the only show that acknowledges that we live in hell. If the hell-world of Search Party ends, it might be a big relief for those consigned to it.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

Search Party's John Reynolds shares his favorite Brooklyn spots

The comedic actor, who plays Drew on the HBO Max show, tells Time Out his go-to spots in Kings County. The cult comedy thriller Search Party is back on HBO Max today for its fifth and final season. The critically beloved series, which follows a group of narcissistic millennials as they deal with mysteries, murder and increasingly dire situations, is a sharp and witty look at the quirks and hang-ups of a specific subset of young New Yorkers. It also manages the impressive juggling act of being both a hilarious comedy and a tense thriller. We’re sad to see it go!
BROOKLYN, NY
Polygon

Search Party season 5 is happier, wilder than ever

There’s something off about the final season of Search Party. Not in the a-college-friend-has-gone-missing-and-you-don’t-know-where-to-start-looking way, or the you’re-definitely-guilty-of-the-murder-you’re-on-trial-for-and-you’ve-spent-months-agonizing-about-how-to-cover-it-up way, or even the you’re-trapped-in-a-kidnapper’s-cell-and-you’re-kind-of-into-it way. Rather, Search Party’s final bow feels different than the previous four seasons because it wants to believe.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Search Party gang breaks down the destructive and 'bittersweet' finale

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the entire fifth and final season of Search Party, which launched Friday on HBO Max. The end of Search Party nearly ended the world. In the pop culture devouring, HBO Max comedy's fifth and final season, Dory (Alia Shawkat), who has a newfound sense of purpose following her near-death experience, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner) teamed up with flamboyant billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) to create a pill that would make people feel as enlightened as Dory. In typical Search Party fashion, they failed spectacularly and the situation spun out of control because the resulting pill actually created a highly contagious virus that turned people into zombies. In other words: Dory and the gang started a zombie apocalypse in New York City and the show went full horror movie in the final episodes. Who could've imagined season 1's Nancy Drew-like mystery would've led here?
TV SERIES
Distractify

Season 4 of 'Search Party' Dove Into Psychological Torture — Season 5 Could Dive Even Deeper

The final season of Search Party is here, and we’re simultaneously sobbing and cheering. We’re always eager for more brilliant content, but knowing this is the end of Dory (Alia Shawkat) and the crew’s five-season saga is still upsetting. Regardless, a lot happened in Season 4, so a recap on exactly what went down will be helpful going into Season 5.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy