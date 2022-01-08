ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She left the stage years ago. Then 'Wicked' needed an understudy

By Scott Simon
NPR
 2 days ago

Scott Simon talks with Carla Stickler, a former understudy for the Broadway smash "Wicked." She was called back to perform on short notice after much of the current cast succumbed to COVID-19. (SOUNDBITE OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ'S "OVERTURE/NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED") SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. We've got a real Broadway...

