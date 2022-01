During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several big names were announced for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE aired a video package during the show that advertised current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Women’s Champion Mickie James, who was released from WWE on April 15, 2021. As many of you may recall, Mickie James took to Twitter following her release and blasted the company for sending her personal belongings back to her in a trash bag. She would then go on to take several digs at WWE during her time with the NWA.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO