Equity indices trade generally higher ahead of US payrolls report

By TradeTheNews.com Staff
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia Market Update:Equity indices trade generally higher ahead of US payrolls report; Samsung reported mixed results. - Australia’s debt agency announced plan for debt syndicate. - 10-yr UST yield trades slightly lower; 2-year yield rises. - WTI Crude FUTs trade above $80/bbl. - US Equity FUTs pared gain....

www.fxstreet.com

MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
FXStreet.com

China CPI softer then expected, opening door for possible rate cut

Asia Market Update: China CPI softer then expected, opening door for possible rate cut; covid measures in China continue to impact manufacturing, US CPI in focus for US morning. Headlines/Economic data. - Markets across the region trading higher, taking a cue from New York session. Hong Kong boosted by JD.com...
FXStreet.com

US CPI: What’s the trade today?

Expectations going into the US CPI print today is for headline inflation to rise to 7.0% year on year. The core reading is 5.4% y/y and the polled economists still project that the US has not reached peak inflation. The Fed, like central banks around the world, are becoming increasingly concerned with inflation and this has been driving their most recent acceleration towards hiking rates. At their last meeting, the Fed is now projecting three interest rate hikes for this year. Fed fund futures are projecting three interest rate hikes and Goldman Sachs see a case for four interest rate hikes.
FXStreet.com

How the market responds to US CPI may set the near-term course

Overview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over into Asia Pacific activity today. Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Bond yields pulled back mostly 2-4 bp in the region, but higher unemployment (3.8% vs. 3.1%) saw the 10-year South Korean yield fall by six basis points. Europe's Stoxx 600 opened higher but has stalled, while US futures recover from initial weakness to move higher. European yields are around 2-2.5 bp lower, Portugal is under-performing as new supply seems to be weighing on prices. The US 10-year Treasury is hovering near 1.74%. The dollar is little changed against most of the major currencies. Norway reported stronger mainland GDP (Nov +0.7% after flat in October) underscoring the likelihood that the Norges Bank raises rates at next week's meeting, and the krone is up nearly 0.6%. The Canadian dollar, which appeared to break higher yesterday, is extending the gains today. Similarly, most emerging market currencies are +/- 0.15%, but the South Korean won (~+0.35%) and the South African rand (~+0.3%) are the main exceptions. Turning to commodities, gold is paring yesterday's 1.1% advance, giving back nearly a quarter. Energy prices are firm. February WTI is extending yesterday's gains. It is approaching last year's high set in late October near $82.15. Natural gas prices are higher too. US prices are up for the fourth session amid a cold snap. Today's gains bring the year-to-date gain to about 18%, while Europe's benchmark is up nearly a quarter so far this year. Floods in Brazilian iron ore mines have underpinned the industrial metal recently, which is at a new three-month high today. Copper prices are up about 1.7% for the second consecutive session. They fell by 1.2% last week.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD jumps toward 0.7270 as the US dollar tumbles

A general slide of the dollar boosts AUD/USD to the upside. Pair faces next resistance around 0.7275. US inflation rises to 7%, largest increase in nearly 40 years. The US dollar is falling sharply amid higher equity prices and following the US CPI December report. The AUD/USD jumped to 0.7266 during the American session, reaching the highest level in a week. It remains around the top, with the bullish momentum intact.
FXStreet.com

Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a bit...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains confined in a range above 0.7200, US CPI eyed for fresh impetus

AUD/USD oscillated in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. A positive risk tone, subdued USD demand acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie. Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the critical US consumer inflation. The AUD/USD pair seesawed between...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key Fibo barrier ahead of US inflation data

The Euro trading at the upper side of the near-term range in European trading on Wednesday, after eventually penetrating into thick and falling daily Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday. The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November. Break here...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar in sell-off mode as inflation soars

US inflation was confirmed at 7% YoY in December, the highest in four decades. Stocks advance while yields fall, reflecting the market is in a risk-on mood. EUR/USD turned bullish and could keep advancing as long as it holds above 1.1385. The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the...
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD pierces the $23.00 figure after US CPI rose as expected

The white-metal advances as demand for USD softened after hot US inflation figures. The US 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) extend its fall to -0.838%, boosting silver. XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Despite the uptick in silver remains downward, as portrayed by the DMAs located above the spot price. Silver (XAG/USD)...
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD surges to highest in two weeks, eyes 0.6850

Kiwi benefits from risk appetite and lower US yields. DXY tumbles despite inflation hitting the highest in decades in the US. NZD/USD having the best day in weeks. The NZD/USD is having the best day in weeks on Wednesday, supported by a broad-based slide in the US dollar. The pair trades at 0.6840, the highest since January 3 as the DXY tumbles 0.47%, to its lowest in more than a month.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs near 1.1380, focus on US CPI

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance near 1.1380. The greenback remains depressed near recent lows. Markets’ attention will be on the US inflation figures. The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to fresh weekly highs in the boundaries of 1.1380 on Wednesday.
