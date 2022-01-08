ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State asks public for feedback on reducing harmful chemicals in consumer products

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Health and the Washington State Department of Ecology are asking residents, businesses, organizations and other stakeholders for their input about keeping communities and the environment safer from toxic chemicals in consumer products. Public feedback on the actions it supports to reduce harmful chemicals in...

