Klay Thompson announces Sunday return from injury
Adrian Wojnarowski: Here we go: After two years away, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is set to make a return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Thompson announces.
Re-watching Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter.
13-for-13 from the field
9-for-9 from three
2-for-2 from the line
Klay Day is here. Steve Kerr: "There's a few games that you just always remember. I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget [it]. It will stand out as one of the highlights of my entire basketball existence"
One of my favorite Klay pastimes was tracking his press conference grunts in the 2016 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/CPFP1S2qCP – 8:19 PM
I asked a bunch of people close to Klay Thompson what they're expecting from his return tomorrow:
Klay Thompson has been out for 940 days.
Sunday is Day 1 of the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/dwgauIZfS2 – 7:43 PM
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's return: "I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget that game. It will stand out as one of the highlights of my entire basketball existence."
A couple months ago I asked Steph what he thought Klay's return would feel like. He put into words what so many people throughout the organization are expecting on Sunday at Chase. The emotion is going to come pouring out for a lot of people.
Steve Kerr compares Klay Thompson’s return to Stephen Curry in New York and Michael Jordan’s return back to the NBA:
"With Klay, the moment will be about a guy's perseverance, and his love for the game, and everyone else's love for him. That's why it's going to be special."
The Warriors adding Klay Thompson back to the roster pic.twitter.com/nDlwkQYMt1 – 5:58 PM
Trying to keep expectations low for Klay tomorrow. He can have at least 20 dribbles to score 60 points. – 5:53 PM
Steve Kerr: “When you can score 60 points in 29 minutes, generally your coach should start you. Klay is going to start.”
Kerr relates an MJ return from retirement story to Klay Thompson tomorrow night
Happy for Klay Thompson. One of those guys that’s impossible to root against and having him back is good for basketball – 5:45 PM
Juan Toscano-Anderson says in a recent Warriors scrimmage, Klay Thompson scored 12 points in 43 seconds. Thought to himself: 'Wow. You mean we got two guys that can do that?'
My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane… let me hear your favorite @Klay Thompson memories! #KlayDay
It’s finally happening.
Klay Thompson is BACK
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:27 PM
Official: Klay Thompson set to return tomorrow vs. Cleveland.
Juan Toscano-Anderson said Klay Thompson scored "12 points in 43 seconds" during a recent scrimmage and it made him think to himself, "damn, we got two guys" that can do that.
Juan-Toscano Anderson said Klay Thompson ran off 12 points in 43 seconds during a recent scrimmage….
Orange County 🐐 @Klay Thompson, calling Bill Murray "my spirit animal," announced via IG that he will officially back with the Warriors tomorrow:
the world started going downhill the moment klay thompson got hurt and thank god he’s back to save it – 5:17 PM
Apologies for not tweeting the Klay Thompson news at the same time as everyone else. I know there are people who follow only me and no other NBA writers and might have missed out on it when it came out. – 5:13 PM
So Klay Thompson’s first road game back will likely come in Memphis on Tuesday. – 5:10 PM
Klay Thompson was 16th in 3-pointers made all-time when he got hurt.
2-1/2 years later in a league where EVERYBODY shoots 3’s, he’s only down to 21st.
This is going to be fun. – 5:09 PM
The last time Klay Thompson played basketball Ja Morant wasn’t in the league.
941 days.
Glad to have him back. pic.twitter.com/K6QXIcyAQd – 5:09 PM
Steve Kerr on what Klay Thompson looks like so far: "Judging from scrimmages he looks great. He's Klay Thompson… he just needs reps and we will let it unfold naturally."
Different circumstances, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr likened the emotion of Klay Thompson's return to when he played on the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan returned from his first retirement
More Klay at practice today. Steve Kerr says it will be "emotional" for him when Klay returns. "There's a few games you just always remember. I have no doubt when Klay walks onto the floor for the first time, I will never forget that… it will be very emotional."
Steve Kerr making it unofficially official regarding Klay playing on Sunday: 'It's not my announcement and decision to make.' Jokes he's reading from a 'script,' and asks that we all 'read the tea leaves.'
Warriors coach Steve Kerr explains vagueness on whether Klay Thompson playing tomorrow: "The best way for me to help you read the tea leaves is it's not my announcement or decision to make. Just keep your phone ready."
Steve Kerr on Klay: "Just keep your phone handy. You'll know soon enough."
Warriors coach Steve Kerr working through some plays with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.
4,324 people have played in an NBA game
3,899 scored 37 or more career points
656 scored 37+ in a single game
20 did it in a half
Only Klay scored 37 in a quarter pic.twitter.com/PmXfzkOMmx – 4:21 PM
TNT dumps the non-Zion Pelicans at the Knicks on Jan. 20, picks up the hopefully Klay-included Warriors hosting Indiana for that night's coverage.
Hear why Klay Thompson is the answer to Stephen Curry's shooting slump.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-… – 8:18 PM
Draymond Green: Klay Day!!! Loading… I'm excited as hell!
Monte Poole: Juan Toscano-Anderson on Klay's return: 'The magnitude . . . is so big for us, for the (GS) Warriors organization, but just for the Bay, too. Klay is beloved in the Bay. Klay is one of us. Klay could move to Oakland forever. Klay could move to 95th (Avenue) if he wants to.'
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green told @TheUndefeated that Klay Thompson looked "really, really good" in scrimmage today and it felt special to finally be playing with him again.
