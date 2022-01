In the week leading up to the game today, the 7-9 Denver Broncos looked like they’d serve as little more than a speedbump as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to secure a first round bye in the AFC playoffs. In the hours before kickoff the biggest news was the possibility that Dan Quinn could soon replace Vic Fangio as the head coach in Denver. It seems no one told the Broncos, or maybe they didn’t care. The team showed more fight than at any point this year, save for maybe the 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO