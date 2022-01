Kansas State plunged into its second-straight Big 12 game without head coach Bruce Weber, associate head coach Chris Lowery and with a thin roster thanks to a Covid-19 outbreak in the locker room. And Saturday's game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., started much like Tuesday's versus Texas. The Wildcats came out of the locker room relaxed and ready to play under interim coach Jermaine Henderson — Shane Southwell coached the Wildcats in the loss to Texas but is also now quarantined — taking a 40-27 lead at halftime.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO