MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home early Friday morning. It happened in the Redland agricultural area at a home in the 20700 block of S.W. 234th St. which is rural neighborhood in southwest Miami-Dade. One person who lives in the area said they heard six or seven gunshots. Another neighbor who lives a few homes away from where the shooting occurred, told CBS4 she saw a helicopter circling the area following the shooting. “Multiple police cars went flying by and I was like, okay, somethings going on,” said Jan, who...

