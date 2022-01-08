ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Kansas City leads 28-21 in fourth quarter

By The Gazette
 1 day ago

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs today in the final game of the regular season.

The Broncos (7-9) are out of the playoff chance. The Chiefs (11-5) are the AFC West champions and looking to improve their position in the playoffs.

Latest update: 4Q: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21

Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball, and the Chiefs took it all the way back for a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the two-point conversion .

4Q: Broncos 21, Chiefs 20

Shamar Stephen tipped the pass, forcing the Chiefs to go for a field goal.

3Q: Broncos 21, Chiefs 17

Melvin Gordon, an impending free agent, took it 47 yards to the house to give the Broncos the lead back.

3Q: Chiefs 17, Broncos 14

Patrick Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon, who avoided multiple tackles to take it 14-yards for a touchdown.

2Q: Broncos 14, Chiefs 10

The Broncos defense came up with the stop, forcing the Chiefs to settle for three.

2Q: Broncos 14, Chiefs 7

Another quarterback keeper, another touchdown. Drew Lock took it himself again, this time scoring on a 23-yard run. He has more rushing yards (28) than passing (17) so far.

1Q: Broncos 7, Chiefs 7

A trick play set the Broncos up in the red zone, and Drew Lock took it the rest of the way himself, running five yards into the end zone to tie the game.

Take it in yourself, @DrewLock23 . 🙌📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/lzT9R5Cab5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2022

1Q: Chiefs 7, Broncos 0

The Chiefs ate up half of the first quarter, scoring on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead

Stay with The Gazette for play-play-updates, follow the action on Twitter, and read preview coverage of the game here:

3 keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chiefs

The Denver Gazette

Broncos next head coach: 10 potential candidates

DENVER — It's the beginning of a new era for the Broncos, after they officially fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday. Fangio, who spent three seasons as the Broncos' head coach, was informed Sunday morning he would not be returning for a fourth season. That means General Manager George Paton will lead his first coaching search as an NFL GM, hoping to get the Broncos back to the playoffs.
NFL
