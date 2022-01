CHEYENNE – Offensive rebounds and defense helped the Douglas girls basketball team pull ahead early over Cheyenne South on Saturday. Through the first 1 minute, 55 seconds of action, Douglas had four offensive rebounds which helped it open the game with a 10-0 run. South junior Janiah Wright stymied the run and got the Bison’s first points on the board with a floater that she banked in with 3:53 left in the first quarter. But the Bearcats kept building its lead for a 65-21 victory in the teams’ final game at the Taco John’s Invitational.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO