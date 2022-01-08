Red Cross Shares Safety Tips As 2022's Home Fire Response Projections Could Outpace 2021

Oklahoma City Fire Department said a man is dead following a fire at this home behind me last night. Firefighters and the American Red Cross said fire safety is a huge concern and there are things you can do to prevent tragic accidents.

Firefighters arrived to a home in Northwest Oklahoma City around 1 a.m. this morning. When they entered the home, they found a man unresponsive near the front door. Crews rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters determined that the smoke alarms inside the home were not working.

“Check those smoke alarms in your home. Check them at least twice a year. Make sure the batteries are still working. People don't realize when a fire takes off you only have two minutes to get out of your house. With the smoke and flames you can be overcome with smoke in less than two minutes,” Linda Medford with the American Red Cross said.

The American Red Cross said calls usually go up in the winter, but they're already on pace to exceed 2021 home fire response numbers.

“It's been very, very busy. We have had an incredible uptick in home fires this past week. We had fifty home fires just in the last week,” Medford said.

11 of those were in the Metro.

“A lot of them will have support some of them won't. They'll be on the curb. They won't have anything. They didn't make it out with their wallet, their purse or anything so they really do need that assistance,” Medford said.

With calls up, the American Red Cross said they need extra help.

“We could really use more volunteers right now. Responders, dispatchers, and presenters,” Medford said.

Click here to find local volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross said with cooler temperatures still ahead it's important to keep these tips in mind: