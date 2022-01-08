ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Soil mixed with sand will help Christmas cactus

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. I enjoy your column and especially your advice on Christmas cactus plants. I’m planning to repot in February as you recently suggested. Can you tell me what kind of soil to use? Prebagged or mix my own? I never see one that specifically mentions Christmas cactus. – M.C.,...

mycouriertribune.com

Planting seeds of thought for choosing seeds

As winter sets in, gardeners thumb through seed catalogs in anticipation of next year’s gardens. But not all seed sources are created equal, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Katie Kammler. Choose a reputable source known for disease-free seed, high germination rates and good results, said Kammler. Consider the...
GARDENING
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
Lifestyle
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Start seeds outdoors with winter sowing

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame. Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique, and...
GARDENING
12tomatoes.com

Fairy Castle Cactuses Are The Newest Plant Trend

A fairy castle cactus sounds like something that is totally made up, but in reality, it’s a popular trend that has gained sizable traction recently. We have definitely noticed a major uptick when it comes to these plants on social media, that is for sure. Our feeds have been full of them, which has only increased the number of questions that we have to ask about the matter.
GARDENING
WTVQ

Help fish habitat by recycling real Christmas trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anyone looking to get rid of a real Christmas tree can recycle it and help out the fish habitat across the state. According to Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR), tree donations will be accepted for fish habitat construction through Jan. 15. Artificial decorations, lights, tinsel, ornaments, etc. should be removed from the tree before dropping it off.
LEXINGTON, KY
Antelope Valley Press

It’s time to plant your bareroot trees and shrubs

Tomorrow is the beginning of selling and planting bareroot trees and shrubs. Some nurseries sell bareroot plants with the roots placed in plastic bags filled with sawdust. Some full-service retail nurseries still sell bareroot plants that are placed in planters filled with sawdust to keep the roots moist. Bareroot plants...
GARDENING
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Soil, water or air?

Dirt has gotten expensive. More specifically, quality potting soil and other contaminant-free growth media has been getting more expensive each year since cannabis was legalized for recreational use in Alaska in 2016. As the son of one of Alaska’s longest-running cultivators, I know that quality growth medium is essential for a satisfying harvest. But how essential? How often should the soil be changed? What distinguishes quality soil from poor soil? Unlike a frozen lasagna from the supermarket, there are no directions on topsoil packaging that will help answer these questions. Here we’ll explore why soil is so important, address a few myths and examine the conventional wisdom about soil mixes and how modern techniques and soil additives influence that learning. Dirt’s not the most exciting topic in the world, but every adult plant was once young and every old grower once killed a plant through an error in the growth medium.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Lima News

Recycled live-cut Christmas trees help wildlife

There are a variety of ways a discarded live-cut Christmas tree can find a second life and help wildlife. Most often the trees are used as fish habitat in public and private waters since they attract panfish like bluegill and crappie and game fish like bass and saugeye. In public...
ENVIRONMENT
Monterey County Herald

D. Lopez, This Week in the Garden | Gardening in the matrix

Before anyone changes anything in my yard, I ask them to pay attention to the garden matrix. My husband asks me what the heck am I saying. It’s possible that my years as a graphic designer, and sci-fi fan, had an impact on this perspective, but I think that if you have any naturalist interest in you, this will all make good sense. I was prompted to address this from several comments by others. Recently, a construction company pointed to my monarch butterfly nursery and said that it could construct something in that space, “it’s just landscape, it would be easy.” I was not offended. My husband and I know it is not “just landscape.” We are the stewards to protect our conservation projects. It is a choice. Your garden is also “not just landscape.” My goal is to create a series of articles to cover this; it is important enough.
GARDENING
Grand Forks Herald

Snow on evergreens, Christmas cactus bud drop, rabbit damage

Q: We have a row of junipers in our back yard, and in previous years we’ve wrapped them for winter protection, but now they’re too big. This year we started shaking them to clear the snow as they really bend outward when the limbs get heavy and I want to prevent them from breaking. But when we shake them gently, they still lose little pieces. Am I doing more harm than good? - Sara V.
GARDENING
Science Friday

How Christmas Bird Counts Help Shape Science

This winter marks the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, a project of the National Audubon Society, which is self-described as the longest-running community science project in the country. What started as a few dozen volunteers in 1900 has grown to tens of thousands of birders, spreading out in 15-mile circles across the country to count every bird insight on one midwinter day. From this record, scientists can draw insights about everything from the abundance of species to how species’ ranges are shifting from year-to-year and decade-to-decade.
WILDLIFE
BHG

How to Water Air Plants to Keep Them Happy and Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a good reason air plants have their name. They don't have roots like other plants do for absorbing water from soil. Instead, air plants get water and nutrients from the air around them. These plants use tiny, hair-like growths on their leaves, called trichomes, to soak up the moisture they need from humidity and rain water. Despite this neat trick, air plants usually require regular watering when grown as houseplants. That's because the air in our homes is typically very dry (and hopefully rain-free). To water your air plants properly, follow these expert tips on the best method to use, how often to give your air plants water, and what kind of water to use.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

12 Best Native Plants for Northern Gardeners

Looking for new native plants for your USDA Zone 3 landscape? These shrubs, perennials and grasses can survive temperatures as low as minus 40 F. Stand in any wild green space and you’ll see the incredible diversity of nature. Some native species have been growing here for centuries, while selections of those plants, or new plants made by crossing species, have given rise to native cultivars.
GARDENING
thewoodlandstx.com

Your Live Christmas Tree Can Help The Fish

If you're cleaning up after Christmas, your live Christmas tree can help create fish habitat in Lake Conroe!. Consider dropping off your live tree at the location below before January 28, 20222. Why put your Christmas tree on the curb when it can improve fish habitat in Lake Conroe?. SJRA...
CONROE, TX
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: fishbone cactus

Epiphyllum anguliger, more commonly known as the fishbone or zigzag cactus, is a fun, non-spiky plant that will add movement to your room – plus it’s non-toxic for pets and people. Light or shade. Like all epiphytes it prefers the shade, with just a few hours of sunshine...
GARDENING

