FaZe Swagg, one of the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamers and content creators, has come up with an MP-40 kill with an impressive TTK. Adding to the list of new builds in Call of Duty (COD): Warzone Pacific Season One is FaZe Swagg's new overpowered MP-40. In a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Sunday, Dec. 26, Swagg explained that he put together a new "FIRE MP40" loadout that may be the "fastest killing SMG" in the game. The MP-40 is already a popular choice in Warzone so his claim begs the question: what could be added to make it stand out even more?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO